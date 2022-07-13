Fond farewell to teaching assistant Julie as she leaves Boynton Primary School after 21 years

Julie Gladstone is moving to Bridlington Children’s Centre. Photo submitted

SEN teaching assistant Julie Gladstone, who has supported hundreds of children and families during her time at the school, is moving to Bridlington Children’s Centre to take up a new position.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson at Boynton Primary School said: “After finding a passion for supporting families and working with children closely on emotional literacy support, Mrs Galdstone will be moving on to a different position supporting families at Bridlington Children’s Centre. This is a fantastic opportunity for her and we couldn’t think of a better person to work with families in the Bridlington area.

“Their gain, however, is our loss and she will be very sadly missed here at Boynton. She has worked closely with countless children and families over the years and there have been so many that have felt closely supported by her.