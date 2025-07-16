Little Pips Nursery ‘a pioneering setting to nurture children’

An artist's impression of Little Pips Nursery, which will open in September.

Pocklington School has unveiled its ‘bold vision for early years education’ ahead of the opening of its Little Pips Nursery.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This September, the school will launch the new facility – “a pioneering early years setting designed to nurture children from birth to four years old through an innovative, child-centred approach to education and care”.

The school said that Little Pips represents a bold reimagining of what it means to be “school ready”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by the internationally recognised Reggio Emilia approach, Little Pips will treat each child as curious, capable, and full of potential.

The nursery features light-filled atelier spaces for painting and sculpture, a central Piazza for community connection, and a specially designed outdoor learning environment.

Children will also benefit from access to over 50 acres of woodland for Forest School sessions.

Under the leadership of Sarah Cobb, a highly experienced early years educator, the nursery places equal importance on emotional, social, and cognitive development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“School readiness matters, and it matters deeply,” explains Sarah. “But it’s time we moved beyond narrow, traditional definitions. Readiness should reflect the environments, people, and philosophies that truly support a child’s development from the very beginning.

"We’re not just ticking boxes. Our educators are co-constructors, researchers, and guides. A child playing with water isn’t just filling a bucket. They’re exploring vocabulary, physics, and self-expression. This is neuroscience in action, not whimsy.”

For more information take a look at the Little Pips website at www.littlepips.com. If you have any queries please email [email protected].