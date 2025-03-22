Netball success for Northstead
The children of Northstead Community Primary School demonstrated exceptional teamwork, skill, and determination. From the first whistle, they dominated play, executing precise passes and maintaining a solid defense.
Coach [Mrs Barker) praised the team’s dedication and hard work, stating: “This victory is a testament to the hours of training and the incredible spirit these young players bring to the court. They have shown resilience ,and passion, and I couldn’t be prouder of them. They embody our motto of being the best that you can be!”
Looking ahead, the team is already preparing for their next challenge, with hopes of continuing their winning streak in upcoming school competiti