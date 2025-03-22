Netball success for Northstead

By Shaun Hopper
Contributor
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 11:50 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 10:36 BST

The Northstead Primary School Netball team has claimed victory in an exhilarating local tournament. The competition saw Northstead deliver a series of impressive performances claiming five victories out of five!

The children of Northstead Community Primary School demonstrated exceptional teamwork, skill, and determination. From the first whistle, they dominated play, executing precise passes and maintaining a solid defense.

Coach [Mrs Barker) praised the team’s dedication and hard work, stating: “This victory is a testament to the hours of training and the incredible spirit these young players bring to the court. They have shown resilience ,and passion, and I couldn’t be prouder of them. They embody our motto of being the best that you can be!”

Looking ahead, the team is already preparing for their next challenge, with hopes of continuing their winning streak in upcoming school competiti

