Record GCSE Results for Scarborough College

Mr Guy Emmett, Headmaster, with some of our high achieving students

Scarborough College is celebrating a record-breaking year of GCSE success, with its largest-ever Year 11 cohort of 86 pupils achieving excellent outcomes.

This year, 92% of GCSE entries were awarded a pass grade. The proportion of students achieving five or more passes, including English and Mathematics, represents the highest percentage in the past 15 years.

Headmaster Guy Emmett said: “It has been a joyous summer with excellent results for both our GCSE and IB cohorts. I would like to extend my congratulations to each student, their families and our teaching departments on this success.”

Academic Highlights

Hesander delighted with his results

In the Sciences, results were particularly strong, with 96% of Biology entries, 91% of Chemistry entries and 88% of Physics entries awarded Grade 6 or above.

In terms of value-added, subjects including Art, Biology, French and Combined Science all achieved results one full grade higher than expected, underlining the impact of dedicated teaching and small class sizes.

Standout Students

Amongst many impressive individual achievements were:

Flora, Freya, Ella and Ida with their results

Max, a Scarborough Scholar award holder, who achieved seven Grade 8s and 9s.

Jack, who achieved eight Grade 8s and 9s alongside representing the College and his country in sport as a national cricket champion, England hockey trialist and member of the 1st XV rugby team.

Ben, who achieved eight Grade 8s and 9s, while competing at a national level in athletics.

Flora, who scored grades 7-9 across the board.

A spokesperson for Scarborough College said: “Scarborough College extends its congratulations to every Year 11 student on their academic and co-curricular successes, and looks forward to welcoming many of them back into the Sixth Form to continue their studies.”