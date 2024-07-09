Dr's Casebook: Make the right health choices rather than just depending on the medicines

When a drug is prescribed to help prevent something, people should not just depend on the drug. There are often lifestyle changes or modifications that go hand in hand with the drug and which may be even more important. Photo: StockAdobe

​​I am sure that you will have you heard the expression ‘there is a pill for every ill.’ Well, it is true that modern medicine has advanced to a point where we have drugs for many illnesses, yet we are still a long way from having something for every significant medical condition.

Dr Keith Souter writes: But the point I want to make is that when a drug is prescribed to help prevent something, people should not just depend on the drug. There are often lifestyle changes or modifications that go hand in hand with the drug and which may be even more important.

Take statins, for example. They are the drugs of first choice in reducing cholesterol levels. Indeed, they can reduce the level by up to 40 per cent. They do this by reducing the production of cholesterol in the liver. It is estimated that statins can reduce mortality from heart disease by about one third, so they are invaluable drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, research indicates that people can get complacent when they are prescribed statins. That is, they may think that they can continue with bad eating habits, in the belief that the statin drug will make everything all right.

Researchers found that there has been a measurable difference over a ten year period. That is, they found that people who took statins in the year of the study consumed more fat and calories than people who took them ten years before. The difference was an increase in calories of ten per cent and a rise of 15 per cent in terms of fat intake. There was no similar increase in fat or calories in a similar group of people who did not take the drugs.

This suggests that there has been an increase in complacency and a belief that if the drug is taken there is no need to reduce fat intake or to exercise more.