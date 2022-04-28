How Whitby people can get involved with creating artwork for town's redeveloped hospital

The Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust says it is important that people in the Whitby community are able to have their say at the meeting, which is on at Flowergate Hall at 2.30pm, and have the opportunity to co-produce elements of the hospital moving forwards.

Artist Sarah Daniels has been appointed as the Lead Artist for the hospital, and the trust is now looking for people to come forward to support with artwork activities, to help give the new building personality and meaning to those who may use it.

Doff Pollard, Whitby Governor at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, pictured with Jude Wakefield and Kristina Poxon outside the hospital's redeveloped Tower Block.

“I see this as an excellent opportunity to create a unique experience for patients, visitors and staff, so the hospital becomes so much more than just a clinical and functional space, “ said Sarah.

“I very much welcome the chance to work with the wider community, so they can tell their stories, influence the themes of the artwork and get involved in creating a truly valuable identity for the hospital.”

Everyone from Whitby and the surrounding area is invited to play an active role in the development of the project.

The trust is especially looking for people who were born in the hospital, who have worked in the hospital, or who have been treated by hospital teams in the past, to help us mark the important role the hospital has played in so many lives.

Doff Pollard, Whitby Governor at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The hospital has played an important part in my life.

“I see this as a chance for local people from all walks of life to make this hospital special for our community.

"This is our chance to make our mark as so many have done before us.”

In addition, those interested in running fundraising opportunities for the hospital are invited to support the Whitby Hospital Appeal.