Monthly Prostate Cancer Support Group returns to Bridlington Hospital next month after Covid lay-off
A vital support group for people who are dealing with prostate cancer is returning to Bridlington Hospital following an enforced lay-off due to Covid 19.
The Prostate Cancer Support Group will meet every first Wednesday of the month with the inaugural gathering taking place on Wednesday, March 2 at 7pm.
It is organised by senior urology nurse Carol Poppleston who said she can’t wait to see people face to face again.
She said: “Now the Covid 19 restrictions have been lifted we have been able to get the group going again.
“The support group will be up and running on Wednesday, March 2 at Bridlington Hospital from 7pm.
“It will be great to welcome people back. I have been on the end of the phone for patients but it’s not the same as seeing people face to face.
“The group runs until around 8.30pm and offers the chance for people with prostate cancer to have a chat.
“Anyone who has prostate cancer is welcome to come along with their partners and talk with people who are going through the same situation.
“Its open to all patients and their carers. Its an informal gathering where people can discuss treatment, effects of treatment etc and any other issues.”
People can call Carol Poppleston on 01723 385246 for more information.