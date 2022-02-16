Enterprising Scarborough care firm Saint Cecilia's says: 'work for us and we'll pay your bills'

The care group has care staff vacancies at its five homes across Scarborough, Pickering and Whitby.

Saint Cecilia’s Director Aaron Padgham said: “Some of the biggest challenges facing people at the moment are rising bills and so we are offering to ease that worry for anyone who would like to join us.

“Whether you are new to care or in another position, we will be happy to pay mortgage, gas, electric, water or any other bills, up to a total of £1,000, to any new carers at Saint Cecilia’s.”

Saint Cecilia's is offering a new incentive to recruit care staff - by paying household bills up to £1,000!

The offer is part of an ongoing recruitment campaign the care group is running to find staff for its homes.

It also has a nursing home, two care homes and a day care centre in Scarborough and a care home in Pickering.

Mr Padgham said it was a perfect time to join the company and get involved in care.

“We value our staff very highly, reward them well and offer great opportunities for career progression across the group.

“Care is a wonderful, rewarding career which offers great job satisfaction and the chance to make a difference to people’s lives every single day – how many other jobs offer that?”

Anyone interested is asked to contact Saint Cecilia’s by calling 01723 502411 or via email at [email protected]