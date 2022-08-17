Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event on Monday August 22 at Whitby Hospital is informal and will give people information about a wide range of clinical and non-clinical roles that are available, the opportunity to ask questions about careers in health and care, support with application processes and even first interviews on the day.

The recruitment event is open to anyone living in and around the Whitby community and you can benefit from:

 learning about the wide range of roles available

 career paths and development

 speaking to specialists to gain understanding into the sector

 support with applications and interviews.

Health and care workers will share their personal experiences of working in the sector and there will be opportunity to gain vital information to help you prepare for and be more successful during selection processes.

The event is on from noon to 8pm.

Stephen Brown, CEO of Heartbeat, said: “This is our first recruitment event which we hope will enable us to connect with prospective employees and help them better understand what they can contribute to the health care sector.

"We will dispel some myths about careers in the sector.

"For example, the idea that we only hire individuals with a degree is false; people can train to be a nurse through apprenticeships and here at Heartbeat we run an ongoing phlebotomy training course.

"This event provides a safe and inclusive space for anyone to come and speak to professionals about their future career paths and is a way for people to be seen and heard and to gain knowledge that can positively affect their working lives.”

Sonia Rafferty, Service Manager at Whitby Hospital and Community Services, added: “It is really fantastic to be working in collaboration with Heartbeat, and this event is a great opportunity for anyone already working in healthcare or thinking of healthcare as a career, with so many different roles on offer.”