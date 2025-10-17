Review: Cupra Born

Cupra Born.

Cupra’s sporty little electric car is a winner, says Julie Marshall

The Born was Cupra’s first wholly electric vehicle.

Since its release in 2021, it has won numerous awards - the most recent being the Best Family Car at the 2025 Business Car Awards in September.

It’s a nice little car and deserves all the praise heaped on it.

As Cupra is a member of the VW Group, there are similarities to other electric models, namely the Volkswagen ID.3, but it is far more sporty in both looks and handling. The front end of the Born, in particular, is far more striking than in the ID.3

There are two sizes of battery - 59kWh and 77kWh - we drove a model with the larger of the two.

It has a pretty decent 0-62mph figure of 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 99mph. Not the fastest on the market, but quick enough for most.

Cupra claims a range of 354 miles between charges, though with all electric cars, what you get is very much dependent on several factors, including driving style, speed, weather conditions and how much you use the on-board electrics for charging and listening to music.

The Born delivers comfort and sharp handling in equal measures, with neither being compromised by the other.

Potholes and rubbish road surfaces are tackled without too much jarring, and, particularly in the city, it is a breeze to navigate traffic and park easily in tight spots.

Seats are figure-hugging and add to the sporty feel of the Born.

All trims (V1, V2, V3, VZ) are well specified from the outset.

All have a 5.3in digital cockpit which displays all the relevant information, but could do with being a bit larger.

The lights are LED with a welcome home function, and the windscreen wipers are rain-sensing.

The infotainment screen is a decent size at 12.9in and includes a navigation function with full smartphone integration.

There are four profiles: Range, Comfort, Performance and Individual.

Safety kit includes alerts for forward collision, which include automatic braking, lane assist and dynamic road sign display.

Helpfully, all models get front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera.

I’m not a fan of the gear selector, which is accessed via a stalk on the right of the steering wheel. But like all things, you do soon get used to it. Another niggle is the touch-sensitive sliders for the climate control. Just about put-upable in the daytime, but even more fiddly in the dark, as there is no back light.

Front seat passengers have plenty of room and, at a pinch, you can get three in the rear, though if all adults, they will be a bit squashed.

The boot is not huge at 385 litres, and the loading lip is quite high, but there are plenty of other storage spaces scattered around. The centre console is a useful size, as are the glove box and door bins.

Cupra Born

Price: £41,805 (£43,685 as tested)

Engine: 77kWh battery

Power: 228bhp

Torque: 170lb/ft

Transmission: Automatic

Top speed: 99mph

0-62mph: 7.1 seconds

Economy: 15.5-17.9kWh/100km

Electric range: 354 miles