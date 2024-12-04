Steam into a winter wonderland with North York Moors Railway's Whitby Winter Excursions
Departing from Pickering Station, passengers can enjoy a round trip to Whitby - complete with views of frosty landscapes and the timeless beauty of heritage steam travel.
These services will run every day from Friday December 27 to Sunday January 5, 2025, departing at 11.10am (10.15am on Sundays) from Pickering and 2.30pm departure from Whitby.
The journey time is around one hour and 45 minutes in each direction, so visitors can explore Whitby for more than an hour-and-a-half and visit some of the town’s yuletide attractions, such as the Christmas tree festival at St Mary’s Church, or pop into one of the cafes for a warming hot chocolate.
Laura Strangeway, Chief Executive Officer at the North York Moors Railway, said: “The Whitby Winter Excursions are a highlight of our winter calendar and a wonderful way for passengers to experience the charm of steam travel.
“This service offers a unique journey through the stunning North York Moors to the coastal town of Whitby, making it an ideal outing for families and visitors during the festive season.”
Tickets for the Winter Whitby Excursions are selling out fast.
Return visits using an Unlimited Annual Pass are valid for these special services, they must be booked online with your unique code.
When paying the standard £49.50 rate, visitors get 12 months free to hop on and off the standard Red, Blue, and Yellow services.
Visit https://www.nymr.co.uk/whitby-winter-excursions for more information on the service and to book your tickets.