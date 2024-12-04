Take a journey through the scenic moors with the North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s Whitby Winter Excursions.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Departing from Pickering Station, passengers can enjoy a round trip to Whitby - complete with views of frosty landscapes and the timeless beauty of heritage steam travel.

These services will run every day from Friday December 27 to Sunday January 5, 2025, departing at 11.10am (10.15am on Sundays) from Pickering and 2.30pm departure from Whitby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The journey time is around one hour and 45 minutes in each direction, so visitors can explore Whitby for more than an hour-and-a-half and visit some of the town’s yuletide attractions, such as the Christmas tree festival at St Mary’s Church, or pop into one of the cafes for a warming hot chocolate.

A steam train on the snow-covered North York Moors. picture: John Hunt.

Laura Strangeway, Chief Executive Officer at the North York Moors Railway, said: “The Whitby Winter Excursions are a highlight of our winter calendar and a wonderful way for passengers to experience the charm of steam travel.

“This service offers a unique journey through the stunning North York Moors to the coastal town of Whitby, making it an ideal outing for families and visitors during the festive season.”

Tickets for the Winter Whitby Excursions are selling out fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Return visits using an Unlimited Annual Pass are valid for these special services, they must be booked online with your unique code.

61264 steam train leaves Whitby. picture: John Hunt

When paying the standard £49.50 rate, visitors get 12 months free to hop on and off the standard Red, Blue, and Yellow services.

Visit https://www.nymr.co.uk/whitby-winter-excursions for more information on the service and to book your tickets.