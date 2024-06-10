Bubbleology Red Bull range launch first energising bubble tea
Created in partnership with energy drinks giant Red Bull, sip and smile your way through the summer with this special serve, available from 3rd June in-store at Bubbleology.
Vibrant in appearance and bursting with bold fruity flavours, the base of this summer bubble tea special features signature Bubbleology crystal pearls and strawberry popping boba, infused with sweet tones of watermelon and fragrant jasmine, topped with ice.
Served alongside Red Bull RED Edition Watermelon, customers can create their perfect bubble tea pour with a striking and beautiful ombre effect.
Available from 3rd June until 22nd September, gather your group and get your hands on the UK’s first energising bubble tea infusion – the perfect fuel for long sunny days.
