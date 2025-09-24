Goathland's Homestead Kitchen thrilled to win 3 Rosettes at AA Awards

Cecily Fearnley and Peter Neville of the Homestead Kitchen, Goathland, with the 3 Rosettes at the AA Awards.

Staff at the Homestead Kitchen in Goathland are celebrating after earning 3 Rosettes at the AA Awards on Monday (Sep 22) night.

The AA Rosette scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, and Rosettes are awarded based on the quality of food, passion, high standards, ingredients used and more.

The Homestead Kitchen is a family-run establishment, which serves up dishes that feature seasonal produce from the family’s own kitchen garden.

It was awarded three AA Rosettes during the 2025 ceremony.

Based in an 18th Century farmhouse, opened in 2021, it offers relaxed fine dining – an AA inspector hailed it as “a little hidden gem with an emphasis on regional specialities”.

The Homestead Kitchen said: “This recognition means the world to us as a family-run restaurant.

"It’s a huge honour to stand alongside so many incredible establishments, and to see our hard work, passion, and love for seasonal, locally-sourced food recognised in this way.

“We want to say a heartfelt thank you to our amazing team, whose dedication and creativity make every service possible, and to our wonderful guests – your support, encouragement, and loyalty are the reason we get to do what we love every single day.

“This award inspires us to keep raising the bar, while staying true to our roots: warm hospitality, thoughtful cooking, and celebrating the best of our local ingredients.

“Here’s to the next chapter for The Homestead Kitchen – and we can’t wait to welcome you in soon!”

Head chef and co-owner Pete Neville said: “I’m over the moon to be recognised by such a prestigious organisation, and to have the chance to attend the ceremony and connect with much-loved and admired colleagues from the industry”

His partner and co-owner Cecily Fearnley – who was brought up in Goathland – said: “I’m so proud of Pete and Shane who work so well together creating our menus, always seeking out the best ingredients and staying so true to our ethos of offering a real taste of our region.

"And also for making our kitchen such an upbeat and fun place for everyone to work!”

For more information on the AA Rosette scheme, visit the AA Rated Trips website.