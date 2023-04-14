IN PICTURES: First look inside Scarborough's new German Doner Kebab restaurant
Scarborough’s new branch of international chain German Doner Kebab has opened its doors for the first time.
By George Buksmann
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:38 BST
The kebab restaurant at 80 Newborough said it will offer customers in Scarborough a dine-in experience, takeaway, click and collect and delivery. It will be open between 11am and 11pm seven days a week.
After its grand opening earlier this week, The Scarborough News has taken an exclusive look inside, take a peek below...
