German Doner Kebab's new shop front on the high street.

IN PICTURES: First look inside Scarborough's new German Doner Kebab restaurant

Scarborough’s new branch of international chain German Doner Kebab has opened its doors for the first time.

By George Buksmann
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:38 BST

The kebab restaurant at 80 Newborough said it will offer customers in Scarborough a dine-in experience, takeaway, click and collect and delivery. It will be open between 11am and 11pm seven days a week.

After its grand opening earlier this week, The Scarborough News has taken an exclusive look inside, take a peek below...

Customers make their order after the grand opening.

Customers make their order after the grand opening. Photo: Richard Ponter

The new interior wall decoration.

The new interior wall decoration. Photo: Richard Ponter

Staff prepare orders.

Staff prepare orders. Photo: Richard Ponter

Staff presenting the orders.

Staff presenting the orders. Photo: Richard Ponter

