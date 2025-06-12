Magpie Cafe recipe of the week: Green pepper squid

Paul Gildroy, head chef at The Magpie Cafe, Whitby.

This week Paul Gildroy, head chef at The Magpie Cafe, rustles up green pepper squid for two.

Ingredients

200g fresh cleaned squid (ask your fishmonger to open the tube so it can be cleaned better)

1 medium onion

1 green pepper

1 clove of garlic

2 spring onions

Oil for cooking

Light soy sauce

Black pepper

Method

Start with the squid, place the main tube flat on a chopping board and score the inside side in a criss cross pattern, be careful not to cut all the way through.

Once scored cut the squid into strips. If you have the tentacles, rinse them under cold running water, rubbing between your hands to remove the cartilage rings from within the suckers, dry with paper towel and set aside.

Thinly slice the green pepper and onion, cut the spring onion into 1-2 centimetre pieces, and crush the garlic.

Heat a little oil in a frying pan and once smoking hot add the peppers and onions, stir fry for 1 minute then add the garlic and squid.

Cook for 2-3 minutes tossing frequently until the squid turns opaque, then add the soy sauce and black pepper. Stir fry for a further minute and then share between two bowls and serve immediately.