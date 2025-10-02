Drinks by the Dram’s Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar offers a daily dram from distilleries across Scotland – perfect for whisky fans looking to explore the regions. | Drinks by the Dram

Drinks by the Dram Advent Calendars are back – and this year’s line-up is bigger and better than ever. I’ve picked out the three I’m most excited about.

I heard someone say the other day that drinks-based advent calendars were old hat – and I almost spat out my dram at such heresy.

For me, they’re one of the best things about Christmas. Not least because you can start enjoying them on December 1st. Over the years I’ve been lucky enough to sample a fair few from the Drinks by the Dram range, and I’ll admit I had started to think I’d seen it all. This year, I thought, maybe it’s time to move on.

Then I took a peek at the 2025 selection on the Master of Malt site… and I had to take a second look.

There are no fewer than 30 different spirit-based advent calendars on offer this year – way more than I remember seeing in the past. From peaty Islay to vanilla-heavy rums, this is a proper treasure trove. And the best thing? They’re still very carefully curated by the elves at Master of Malt – almost to the point of obsessiveness. Every calendar gives you 24 or 25 drams, each wax-sealed, each offering something a little bit special. Whether you’re a beginner or a whisky bore (guilty), you’ll find something to savour.

Here are the three calendars that have caught my eye this year – one I’ve already bought for myself, one I’m hoping someone gifts me, and one that’s pure fantasy.

The one I’ve already bought: GlenAllachie Whisky Advent Calendar (£134.95)

The GlenAllachie Advent Calendar offers 25 days of premium single malt whisky from one of Speyside’s most celebrated distilleries. | GlenAllachie

This one stopped me in my tracks. A full 25-dram journey into one of the most talked-about distilleries of the moment – GlenAllachie. I became a fan after tasting their 12-year-old (which, not coincidentally, won World’s Best Single Malt this year). This calendar is a deep dive into their output, including rare finishes, cask strength editions and even White Heather blends.

Four standout drams inside:

GlenAllachie 12 Year Old 2012 Sauternes Wine Cask Finish

GlenAllachie 20 Year Old PX Sherry Hogshead (Master of Malt exclusive)

GlenAllachie 10 Year Old Cask Strength – Batch 12

White Heather 21 Year Old

The one I’m dropping family hints about: Rum Advent Calendar (£124.95)

The Rum Advent Calendar from Drinks by the Dram features 25 hand-picked rums from top producers around the world – one behind each door. | Drinks by the Dram

I’ll happily drink whisky year-round – but come December, there’s something comforting about a proper aged rum. This calendar spans the globe with 25 very different drams, from the molasses-rich Caribbean to the cask-aged boutique distilleries of South America and beyond. And with brands like Doorly’s and El Dorado, you’re in safe hands.

Four standout drams inside:

Dictador 20 Year Old

Secret Distillery #7 22 Year Old (Boutique-y)

Planteray XO Barbados 20th Anniversary

Chairman’s Reserve Forgotten Casks

My fantasy box: Old & Rare Whisky Advent Calendar (£799.95)

The Old & Rare Whisky Advent Calendar showcases 24 exceptional aged drams from iconic distilleries, complete with a Glencairn glass for the ultimate tasting experience. | Drinks by the Dram

I’ll be honest – this one’s wildly out of my budget. But if money were no object, this is what I’d want waiting for me on December 1st. Each drawer hides a wax-sealed 30ml dram of seriously well-aged whisky, with big names, closed distilleries and bottles I’ll likely never afford otherwise. You even get a Glencairn tasting glass in the box. It’s indulgent – but unforgettable.

Four standout drams inside:

Glenfiddich 30 Year Old – Suspended Time

Redbreast 27 Year Old

WhistlePig Boss Hog VIII – Lapulapu’s Pacific

Secret Islay Distillery 31 Year Old 1990 (52.6%)

Full list: every Drinks by the Dram 2025 Advent Calendar

Whiskies and World Spirits

The Whisky Advent Calendar – £99.95

The Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar – £134.95

The World Whisky Advent Calendar – £134.95

The Bourbon & American Whiskey Advent Calendar – £134.95

The Peaty Whisky Advent Calendar – £134.95

The Sherry Cask Whisky Advent Calendar – £134.95

The Japanese Whisky Advent Calendar – £199.95

The Premium Whisky Advent Calendar – £199.95

The Premium Whisky Advent Calendar Deluxe – £319.95

The Favourite Whiskies Advent Calendar – £249.95

The Single Cask Whisky Advent Calendar – £199.95

The Old & Rare Whisky Advent Calendar – £799.95

That Boutique-y Whisky Advent Calendar – £134.95

GlenAllachie Whisky Advent Calendar – £134.95

Gins and Vodkas

The Gin Advent Calendar – £74.95

The Premium Gin Advent Calendar – £99.95

That Boutique-y Gin Advent Calendar – £59.95

The Vodka Advent Calendar – £79.95

The Flavoured Vodka Advent Calendar – £69.95

Rum & Other Spirits

The Rum Advent Calendar – £124.95

The Spiced Rum Advent Calendar – £74.95

Mini Editions (12 drams)

The Mini Whisky Advent Calendar – £74.95

The Mini Gin Advent Calendar – £49.95

The Mini Rum Advent Calendar – £69.95

The Mini Bourbon & American Whiskey Advent Calendar – £79.95

Special & Boutique Editions

That Boutique-y Whisky Advent Calendar – £134.95

That Boutique-y Gin Advent Calendar – £59.95

The GlenAllachie Speyside Advent Calendar – £134.95

If you love your spirits – or you’re buying for someone who does – there’s no better festive gift. There’s still time to get your hands on these while stocks last… just don’t leave it too late.

