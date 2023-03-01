A stunning home for sale, looking down over picturesque Robin Hood's Bay

Amazing sea views can be enjoyed from many windows of this detached family home, that has an elevated position within the historic village of Robin Hood's Bay.

‘Thackwood’ dates back to around 1948, but has a stunning updated interior, with a modern fitted kitchen that has an integrated breakfast table, a central island, a gas fired range, and appliances that include a dishwasher, fridge and freezer.

With five to six bedrooms available, it's a large house, and lends itself well to entertaining, with reception rooms that include a sitting room, conservatory, dining room and breakfast kitchen.

There's a cosy wood burning stove in the sitting room, and one of two dining room cabinets, unusually, contains an integrated fridge and freezer.

One ground floor bedroom, that has a feature fire surround, is ideal for use as a home office, playroom or further reception room.

There are five bedrooms on the first floor, three of which have en suite shower rooms and two with en suite bathrooms.

An upstairs cupboard houses the boiler, that was replaced in January this year.

As two of the bedrooms are accessed from a secondary staircase linked to the kitchen, this section of the house could potentially be made into a self-contained unit.

Sea and country views are not in short supply from this home, and the kitchen, dining room and conservatory all have doors to the sizeable lawned garden that has patio seating areas and mature trees and shrubs.

A timber shed provides storage and there is off street parking space.

Opportunities to buy homes in the pretty fishing village of Robin Hood's Bay are few and far between.

Thackwood, ​Mount Pleasant East, Robin Hoods Bay, Whitby, is for sale priced £795,000 with North Residential estate agents, Harrogate.

Call 01423 530088 for further information.

