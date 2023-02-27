Step inside this stunning Wolds village home, with fabulous gardens and summerhouse

This 19th century home has pavement appeal but behind it are stunning lawned gardens that stretch back, with deep filled borders.

The detached cottage displays lovely old beams and feature fireplaces within its rooms.

From the beamed entrance hall are doors to main rooms including the lounge, that has a brick fireplace with oak beam mantle, and multi-fuel burning stove, with a flagged stone hearth.

Again with beams, a formal dining room has an electric fireplace with granite hearth.

Windows in the sun room, with Indian fossil stone flooring, give views across, and access to the gardens.The kitchen has stone flooring, with fitted units and built-in larder fridge and dishwasher, a 'Rangemaster' cooker with double oven and grill, gas hob, and extractor hood.

There's a walk-in pantry, a utility room, and guest w.c..Four bedrooms are accessed from a first floor gallery landing with beamed and vaulted ceiling - attributes also found in each bedroom.

One bedroom has fitted wardrobes, another has a velux window, and the third has built-in wardrobes, and a mezzanine level. This room is currently used as a home office.Steps lead up to the fourth bedroom with cast fireplace, and a bathroom with a double shower cubicle, bath, and wash basin within vanity unit.There is a side gate to the rear garden from the front of the cottage, and a garage with power, light, and water tap.Within the private gardens are established trees, shrubs, and plants, with two sheds, and seating areas. A summerhouse has power and light.

Burton Fleming village is close to Filey and Hunmanby, and between Scarborough and Bridlington.

This property, in Front Street, Burton Fleming, is for sale with Ullyotts, Bridlington, at £389,950.

Call 01262 401401 for details.

