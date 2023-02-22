Peek inside this beautifully updated Whitby property that's on the market

This Georgian townhouse in the heart of Whitby is a sizeable property that has been refurbished to stunning effect.

Set over four floors, it is an ideal home for a larger family, but has been used as a high end holiday let, with the owner living in the lower ground floor apartment.

Grade ll listed Thistle Bank has kept many of its original features, with its careful restoration adding modern day comforts.

Over three floors there are six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms, plus a reception hall, and the apartment.

Wrought iron gates to the front of the house open to a south-facing lawned and terraced garden, with flights of steps to the front door.

The property has a double garage with parking spaces, and a walled courtyard to the rear.On the lower ground floor is a hallway, sitting room, kitchen and utility room, a bedroom and a bathroom.

From the reception hall on the ground floor is a drawing room, sitting room, dining room and a living kitchen, plus a w.c., then above on the first floor are two bedroom suites, another bedroom, a bathroom and laundry room.

Two more bedroom suites are on the second floor.

Thistle Bank, Whitby, is for sale at £895,000 with Croft Residential, York.

Call 01904 238222 for more information.

