Amazing eco home with stylish interior and 2.6 acres for sale at £1.25m

Situated above Fylingthorpe village, the spectacular architect-designed property has incredible views across miles of countryside, and in the words of the estate agent: " blends cutting-edge environmental technology with sophisticated modern living".
With bright, open-plan living spaces enhanced by floor-to-ceiling glazing, most of its rooms have stunning landscapes to look out on.
A high-spec kitchen with a central island and integrated appliances is a central social hub that switches easily from everyday family life to wider entertaining.
The house includes four good size bedrooms and three luxurious bathrooms, with a self-contained annexe on the ground floor that features living space, a bedroom, and an en-suite - so highly adaptable for use by guests or as a multi-generational living arrangement.
With the environment in mind, the property has air source heating, solar panels, and comprehensive double-glazing, ensuring a minimal carbon footprint while providing year-round home comforts.
The south-facing courtyard garden provides sheltered outdoor living space, while a double garage and further outbuildings offer storage and workshop facilities.
Behind the property is 2.6-acres of land comprising an area of woodland and an open grass paddock.
This very modern home in a particularly lovely natural setting between Whitby and Scarborough, and close to Robin Hoods Bay, presents a rare lifestyle opportunity to a new owner.
The property is subject to a North York Moors National Park Local Occupancy which requires the buyer to be living within the Park already, or to have a need to live within the Park.
High Rising, Fylingdales, is for sale at a price of £1,250,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301.
