An amazing seascape from this spectacular home, new on the market near Scarborough

This incredible high spec home, in a stunning location overlooking the sea and Scarborough Castle, has a roomy, modern interior with four double bedrooms.
By Sally Burton
Published 20th Feb 2024, 14:04 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 14:05 GMT

It has flexible, open plan living, with two bedroom balconies from which to admire the exceptional views, underfloor heating for the cooler months, and a converted garage that is currently used as a games and utility area.

Outside it has plenty of parking space on its gravel driveway, a sizeable lawned garden and a hot tub area.

A welcoming entrance hall with doors to several rooms and an angled staircase up to the first floor, leads to the open plan kitchen and living space.

In the kitchen is a breakfast bar, sliding doors with sea views, and integrated appliances that include two ovens and two fridge freezers.

Two double bedrooms and a family bathroom with a washbasin vanity unit, and both a bath and a shower are also at this level.

Above on the first floor are two double bedrooms, the main one filled with natural light from floor to ceiling, double aspect windows that yield panoramic sea views, and a balcony to take full advantage of the seascape along with the sea air.

The second bedroom also has access to its own private balcony, and has a modern en suite bathroom.

There are fitted units in the converted garage, along with power and lighting.

Its close proximity to the village of Cayton means that this striking house has many local amenities to hand, with two convenience stores, a post office, renowned junior and secondary schools, two pubs and an eaterie all within easy striking distance.

This home in Killerby Cliff, Cayton Bay, Scarborough, is for sale at a price of £725,000, with Hunters estate agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 336760.

An overview of the front of the Cayton Bay property.

1. Killerby Cliff, Cayton Bay, Scarborough

An overview of the front of the Cayton Bay property. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Scarborough

The welcoming hallway with angled staircase up.

2. Killerby Cliff, Cayton Bay, Scarborough

The welcoming hallway with angled staircase up. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Scarborough

A sleek and modern breakfast kitchen has integrated appliances.

3. Killerby Cliff, Cayton Bay, Scarborough

A sleek and modern breakfast kitchen has integrated appliances. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Scarborough

Open plan living - with open sea views.

4. Killerby Cliff, Cayton Bay, Scarborough

Open plan living - with open sea views. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Scarborough

