Inside this stylish home with two main bedroom suites, for sale near Scarborough

Its ground floor has under-floor heating throughout, along with built-in speakers, and includes a stunning open plan kitchen with diner, and a plush cinema room.

There are two main bedroom suites on the first floor, both with walk-in wardrobes, and modern en suite shower rooms.

Entertaining indoors and outdoors is also made easy with a large patio accessible from two rooms.

The entrance hallway’s slate floor also features in the kitchen and diner, the ground floor w.c. and the utility room.

From the hallway is a secret door to the cinema room, with three windows that have fitted blinds and automated black-out blinds.

An inglenook fireplace with a log burner is central to the spacious living room, that has double-glazed, bi-folding doors with fitted blinds that open to the outdoor patio.

Bi-folding doors also lead outside from the kitchen and diner, that has shaker-style units, quartz worktops and a breakfast bar, with a range cooker, a built-in dishwasher and wine cooler.

From the first floor landing, with loft access, are the two main bedroom suites and three further bedrooms.

The family bathroom includes a roll-top bath, a walk-in shower and a washbasin with vanity unit. All the bathrooms have illuminated anti-fog mirrors.

There is ample parking in the driveway that leads to the double garage with electric doors.

Lawned gardens lie to both the front and rear of the property, and there is an alarm system, and HD CCTV.

Meadow Dene, East Ayton, Scarborough, is on the market at £610,000, with Colin Ellis Estate Agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 363565.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

