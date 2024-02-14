News you can trust since 1882
Inside this modern open-plan home, for sale in sought-after Sandsend village

This stylish and modern semi-detached home for sale in the pretty, small village of Sandsend, has a stunning elevated position, with far reaching views that stretch across the award-winning beach to the sea.
By Sally Burton
Published 14th Feb 2024, 11:58 GMT

Recently refurbished, the property has a bright and spacious, open plan living kitchen with diner that opens out to a patio area and the enclosed rear garden.

This creates an easy and extended indoor to outdoor facility, ideal for making the most of the warmer weather, and for entertaining family and friends.

The beach is just a short stroll away from the house, as are cafes, restaurants and a village pub.

Its accommodation includes an entrance hall, an attractive sitting room with cosy stove, and the modern kitchen with living and dining area, which in turns leads to an enclosed courtyard garden.

Four bedrooms and a shower room are on the first floor.

Along with a detached double garage, the property has off street parking, and gardens to both the front and rear of the house.

Planning permission has been granted for further off-road parking to the front of the property if required.

​The unspoilt fishing village​ of Sandsend has a wide range of amenities available, with its close neighbour, Whitby, providing further options just three miles away.

Along with its lovely beach from where you can see Whitby Abbey in the distance, the village is in close proximity to the North York Moors and the Cleveland Way. It is surrounded by beautiful scenery and walks.

Sandsend is a sought after area, and this property is a great size family home, or could alternatively be used as a holiday home or let.

The house in East Row, Sandsend, is on the market at a price of £875,000, with Chestnut Solutions Property Specialists, York, tel. 01904 378008.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

Modern family space in the living kitchen with diner.

