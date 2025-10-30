Appealing Old Town Georgian townhouse has glimpses of the sea from its windows

The Georgian Grade ll-listed home with five bedrooms and three modern bathrooms has a great location close to the south bay beach, harbour and many other attractions.

With an interior set across three floors, it is presented by the agent as: 'arguably the finest home we've had the pleasure of marketing in this exceptional Old Town Quarter location', and they add that the property is 'superbly maintained and beautifully presented'.

There are glimpses of the sea from several rooms, and although the house is currently a successful holiday let, it would also be a wonderful family home in a quaint and historic setting.

Ground floor accommodation includes large dining and living rooms, the latter with a cosy wood burning stove, and a modern galley kitchen that has a front doorway.

Off the kitchen is a ground floor w.c..

The dual aspect main bedroom is on the first floor and has its own en suite facility.

There are two further bedrooms at this level, and a family bathroom.

Above on the second floor are two further bedrooms, a reception room of flexible use that could be a lounge, office or studio, and another bathroom.

There is no outdoor space to the character property, but it's only a short stroll to the beach, and plenty to enjoy in the appealing Old Town streets.

The agents add: 'Homes of this calibre, combining period grandeur with a prime coastal location, rarely come to market' and highlights the 'space, setting, sea glimpses, and sheer character' of the place.

​This home, currently for sale in Princess Street, Old Town, Scarborough, North Yorkshire​, is for sale at a price of £350,000, with Harris Shields Collection, Scarborough.

