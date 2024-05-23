Converted cottage edging the North York Moors has so much going for it

The School House has around a fifth of an acre of gardens and land, and, as its name suggests, it was once the village school. Original features add both character and charm to its interior.

Stone built and semi-detached, the cottage offers plenty of scope to modernise and upgrade, subject to planning requirements.

Another traditional stone outbuilding could potentially be developed and integrated in to the main accommodation.

In its lovely rural setting, the cottage is part of the dispersed community of Harwood Dale, on the east side of the moors. The village has a church and a restaurant, with Cloughton and Burniston nearby, that have shops, schools and medical practices.

The wider facilities of Scarborough are within easy reach, with Whitby just a bit further up the coast.

From the entrance porch of the cottage is a sun room to the rear, with a magnificent landscape.

Double doors lead to main facilities and the dining kitchen with exposed beams and fitted units.

There's a lovely lounge with a log burner, Delph rack and feature beams, an office with shelving, and a ground floor shower room.

A first floor landing leads to two double bedrooms, one with a built-in cupboard, and both with exceptional views.

The bathroom has a four piece suite, and there's a dressing room with fitted wardrobes.

A lawned garden to the front of the cottage has a mature tree, wall and hedging, with parking on the side driveway.

To the rear is a lawned garden and large paved patio with stone planters and panoramic views.

This home in Harwood Dale, Scarborough, is for sale at £350,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 352235.

1 . Harwood Dale, Scarborough A view of the rear of the cottage in its stunning rural location. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . Harwood Dale, Scarborough The spacious kitchen with diner. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . Harwood Dale, Scarborough A cosy beamed lounge with feature fireplace. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales