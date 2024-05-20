Inside this home with amazing sea views that's for sale in Whitby at £1.35m

An open plan entrance hallway has a Crittall style glazed partition with bespoke ironmongery from local blacksmith's James Godbold.

A spacious, bay-fronted lounge is a bright reception room, while a huge living kitchen with limestone floor is divided in to three zones, including a light and pleasant dining area.

With fitted units, and a range of Neff appliances, the kitchen has an induction hob with integrated extraction, a quooker tap, and a breakfast bar area. Another sitting room features a wall of glass sliding doors, that give access to the rear garden.

A study room could also be used as a bedroom, and there are two ground floor cloakrooms, one with a feature marble handwash basin.

A full corner glass wall stands out on the first floor gallery landing with seating area, that displays far reaching views of the sea and of the coastline to Whitby.

Four spacious bedrooms all have deluxe en suite contemporary bathrooms, with sanitary ware by Duravit and Hansgrohe.

The lawned and landscaped rear garden is ideal for outdoor entertaining, with a stone flagged area, outdoor speakers and lighting, all carefully arranged to produce the greatest effect.

To the front of the property is a low brick wall, with bespoke railings and an electric gate.

Low maintenance flower beds and stone paving complete this coastal home, that the selling agents describes as having "truly unique design and exceptional standard of fit and finish".

This four-bedroom property in Mulgrave Crescent, Whitby, is offered for sale at a price of £1,350,000, with Henderson Property Services, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626.

