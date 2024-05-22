See inside this beautifully updated Bridlington home, with golf course views

A porch with a feature curved wall and 'silver' roof, and door with stained glass windows leads to a hallway with wooden panelling, parquet flooring, and staircase up.

Period decor detail including picture rails, coving and ceiling cornices add to original features such as light switches and bells.

A pleasant sun room has a Georgian bay with stained glass detail, while the sitting room, with square bay, has a log burner with stone hearth and feature beam.

In the lounge are panelled walls, a square bay with stained glass detail, and a fireplace with electric fire.

The impressive kitchen has an island unit with breakfast bar: integrated appliances include a fridge freezer, dishwasher, and washing machine, with a built-in oven, hob and extractor.

French doors open to the rear patio, and an arched, stained glass window pays tribute to the original Silver Cross pram hood in the dining area.

A ground floor shower room adds to facilities.

From the first floor landing are four bedrooms: one with golf course views and an en suite w.c..

Another room has a feature fireplace, and two have built-in wardrobes and panelled walls.

The spacious family bathroom has both bath and shower.

There is plenty of parking space outside, with a large garage.

A boundary wall with cedarwood fencing and hedges secures privacy for the front lawned garden with Indian stone patio, while another stunning rear patio has a porcelain tiled floor and cedarwood panels.

Two outbuildings include a utility.

This property in Kingston Road, Bridlington, is priced at £450,000, with Ullyotts, Bridlington, tel. 01262 401401.

