See inside this beautifully updated Bridlington home, with golf course views

A porch with a feature curved wall and 'silver' roof, and door with stained glass windows leads to a hallway with wooden panelling, parquet flooring, and staircase up.
Period decor detail including picture rails, coving and ceiling cornices add to original features such as light switches and bells.
A pleasant sun room has a Georgian bay with stained glass detail, while the sitting room, with square bay, has a log burner with stone hearth and feature beam.
In the lounge are panelled walls, a square bay with stained glass detail, and a fireplace with electric fire.
The impressive kitchen has an island unit with breakfast bar: integrated appliances include a fridge freezer, dishwasher, and washing machine, with a built-in oven, hob and extractor.
French doors open to the rear patio, and an arched, stained glass window pays tribute to the original Silver Cross pram hood in the dining area.
A ground floor shower room adds to facilities.
From the first floor landing are four bedrooms: one with golf course views and an en suite w.c..
Another room has a feature fireplace, and two have built-in wardrobes and panelled walls.
The spacious family bathroom has both bath and shower.
There is plenty of parking space outside, with a large garage.
A boundary wall with cedarwood fencing and hedges secures privacy for the front lawned garden with Indian stone patio, while another stunning rear patio has a porcelain tiled floor and cedarwood panels.
Two outbuildings include a utility.
This property in Kingston Road, Bridlington, is priced at £450,000, with Ullyotts, Bridlington, tel. 01262 401401.
More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-traditional-style-country-cottage-for-sale-with-land-and-stables-4630657
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-home-with-amazing-sea-views-thats-for-sale-in-whitby-at-ps135m-4635035
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-at-the-swish-interior-of-this-four-bed-village-home-4629292