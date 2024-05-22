This pristine property has gardens to front and rear.This pristine property has gardens to front and rear.
See inside this beautifully updated Bridlington home, with golf course views

By Sally Burton
Published 22nd May 2024, 07:51 BST
This detached, corner plot home with views stretching over a golf course is immaculate inside and out, with its modern interior, and manicured gardens with seating areas.

A porch with a feature curved wall and 'silver' roof, and door with stained glass windows leads to a hallway with wooden panelling, parquet flooring, and staircase up.

Period decor detail including picture rails, coving and ceiling cornices add to original features such as light switches and bells.

A pleasant sun room has a Georgian bay with stained glass detail, while the sitting room, with square bay, has a log burner with stone hearth and feature beam.

In the lounge are panelled walls, a square bay with stained glass detail, and a fireplace with electric fire.

The impressive kitchen has an island unit with breakfast bar: integrated appliances include a fridge freezer, dishwasher, and washing machine, with a built-in oven, hob and extractor.

French doors open to the rear patio, and an arched, stained glass window pays tribute to the original Silver Cross pram hood in the dining area.

A ground floor shower room adds to facilities.

From the first floor landing are four bedrooms: one with golf course views and an en suite w.c..

Another room has a feature fireplace, and two have built-in wardrobes and panelled walls.

The spacious family bathroom has both bath and shower.

There is plenty of parking space outside, with a large garage.

A boundary wall with cedarwood fencing and hedges secures privacy for the front lawned garden with Indian stone patio, while another stunning rear patio has a porcelain tiled floor and cedarwood panels.

Two outbuildings include a utility.

This property in Kingston Road, Bridlington, is priced at £450,000, with Ullyotts, Bridlington, tel. 01262 401401.

A bright and stylish entrance hallway.

1. Kingston Road, Bridlington

A bright and stylish entrance hallway. Photo: Ullyotts, Bridlington

The open plan dining kitchen has a central island with breakfast bar.

2. Kingston Road, Bridlington

The open plan dining kitchen has a central island with breakfast bar. Photo: Ullyotts, Bridlington

A log burner with beam mantel cosies up the sizeable sitting room.

3. Kingston Road, Bridlington

A log burner with beam mantel cosies up the sizeable sitting room. Photo: Ullyotts, Bridlington

This lounge with square bay window has a feature fireplace with electric fire.

4. Kingston Road, Bridlington

This lounge with square bay window has a feature fireplace with electric fire. Photo: Ullyotts, Bridlington

