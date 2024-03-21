Cottage homes for sale - all in sought after villages near Whitby

Hope Cottage in the hamlet of Houlsyke, within the North York Moors National Park, is a stone built cottage extended in the 1980's.

It has an idyllic position with views over surrounding countryside.

Its beamed interior features lovely fireplaces and an exposed stone wall, a breakfast kitchen, dining room, sitting room, and drawing room on the ground floor with a master suite and three further bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor.

Gorgeous gardens including a private patio area and lawn, with a small trickling stream.

It has a garage and stone outbuildings with scope for conversion, and there's a 3.2 acres paddock available under separate negotiation.

Hope Cottage, Houlsyke, Whitby, is priced at £550,000 with BoultonCooper, Pickering.

Wheatsheaf Cottage, Egton, Whitby, is a stone built cottage in picturesque North York Moors village, with four bedrooms and oodles of character.

Its ground floor entrance hall opens into the living space of lounge and well-equipped kitchen with diner.

Steps rise from in-between these areas to the first floor and two large double bedrooms with en-suite shower rooms.

With a further double bedroom to the second floor is a bathroom with a modern white suite and a single bedroom.

The cottage is warmed by oil central heating, provided via the Rayburn oven within the kitchen.

A working open fire is the focal point of the lounge, with cast iron fireplace and wooden surround.

There is off road parking, a raised lawn, picnic bench and stone steps to the cottage's front door.

The rear garden is entered through a door from the small landing between ground and first floor, with steps descending to lovely seating areas, and a table-tennis zone - all enclosed by tall hedges.

Wheatsheaf Cottage, Egton, Whitby, is £445,000 with Henderson Property Services, Whitby.

Finally, there's stone-built Olsen Cottage, in Sunnyside, Robin Hoods Bay.

This Grade ll listed cottage is in the heart of the old fishing village, and just a stroll away from the beach and main amenities.

With two bedrooms and an annexe, it sits in a quiet alleyway, with a sunny, south-facing situation.

An established commercial holiday let with many repeat visitors, the cottage could equally serve as a lovely permanent home.

The main cottage has a beamed dining kitchen with modern units and appliances, a deep pantry cupboard, and a front window with seat.

A winding staircase rises to the first floor and a beamed lounge with sash window looking seaward. The stone fireplace holds an electric stove.

There's a modern shower room at this level, then it's up to a second floor landing with exposed stone wall, and the master bedroom with dormer window and sea views.

A further single bedroom has a Velux rooflight and built-in wardrobe.

Outside, the end-terrace cottage has gated side space plus the annexe, designed as a living area with mezzanine sleeping platform.

This is partitioned to provide a shower room with w.c., plus a separate kitchenette.

Olsen Cottage, Sunnyside, Robin Hoods Bay, is priced at £390,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby.

1 . Hope Cottage, Houlsyke, Whitby A rear view of the extended stone-built cottage with lovely gardens. Photo: BoultonCooper, Pickering. Photo Sales

2 . Hope Cottage, Houlsyke, Whitby The beamed cottage interior features stunning fireplaces. Photo: BoultonCooper, Pickering. Photo Sales

3 . Hope Cottage, Houlsyke, Whitby Spacious beamed living areas, with exposed stone and plenty of natural light. Photo: Hope Cottage, Houlsyke, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . Hope Cottage, Houlsyke, Whitby A home in an idyllic location - an exterior view of Hope Cottage. Photo: BoultonCooper, Pickering Photo Sales