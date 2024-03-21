Hope Cottage in its stunning North York Moors National Park location.Hope Cottage in its stunning North York Moors National Park location.
Cottage homes for sale - all in sought after villages near Whitby

These fabulous cottages, in some of the best locations close to Whitby, are ll currently available to buy.
By Sally Burton
Published 21st Mar 2024, 12:56 GMT

Hope Cottage in the hamlet of Houlsyke, within the North York Moors National Park, is a stone built cottage extended in the 1980's.

It has an idyllic position with views over surrounding countryside.

Its beamed interior features lovely fireplaces and an exposed stone wall, a breakfast kitchen, dining room, sitting room, and drawing room on the ground floor with a master suite and three further bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor.

Gorgeous gardens including a private patio area and lawn, with a small trickling stream.

It has a garage and stone outbuildings with scope for conversion, and there's a 3.2 acres paddock available under separate negotiation.

Hope Cottage, Houlsyke, Whitby, is priced at £550,000 with BoultonCooper, Pickering.

Wheatsheaf Cottage, Egton, Whitby, is a stone built cottage in picturesque North York Moors village, with four bedrooms and oodles of character.

Its ground floor entrance hall opens into the living space of lounge and well-equipped kitchen with diner.

Steps rise from in-between these areas to the first floor and two large double bedrooms with en-suite shower rooms.

With a further double bedroom to the second floor is a bathroom with a modern white suite and a single bedroom.

The cottage is warmed by oil central heating, provided via the Rayburn oven within the kitchen.

A working open fire is the focal point of the lounge, with cast iron fireplace and wooden surround.

There is off road parking, a raised lawn, picnic bench and stone steps to the cottage's front door.

The rear garden is entered through a door from the small landing between ground and first floor, with steps descending to lovely seating areas, and a table-tennis zone - all enclosed by tall hedges.

Wheatsheaf Cottage, Egton, Whitby, is £445,000 with Henderson Property Services, Whitby.

Finally, there's stone-built Olsen Cottage, in Sunnyside, Robin Hoods Bay.

This Grade ll listed cottage is in the heart of the old fishing village, and just a stroll away from the beach and main amenities.

With two bedrooms and an annexe, it sits in a quiet alleyway, with a sunny, south-facing situation.

An established commercial holiday let with many repeat visitors, the cottage could equally serve as a lovely permanent home.

The main cottage has a beamed dining kitchen with modern units and appliances, a deep pantry cupboard, and a front window with seat.

A winding staircase rises to the first floor and a beamed lounge with sash window looking seaward. The stone fireplace holds an electric stove.

There's a modern shower room at this level, then it's up to a second floor landing with exposed stone wall, and the master bedroom with dormer window and sea views.

A further single bedroom has a Velux rooflight and built-in wardrobe.

Outside, the end-terrace cottage has gated side space plus the annexe, designed as a living area with mezzanine sleeping platform.

This is partitioned to provide a shower room with w.c., plus a separate kitchenette.

Olsen Cottage, Sunnyside, Robin Hoods Bay, is priced at £390,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby.

