Inside this trendy semi for sale in prime Whitby location

Its bright and open plan interior includes a modern, well equipped kitchen with fitted units and some integrated appliances, with attractive dining and family living areas.

French doors from the kitchen and dining space open out to a south-facing courtyard garden, so ideal for the summer months, and for entertaining family and friends.

Warming stoves sit within feature fireplaces with wooden mantels in both dining and living rooms, adding interest along with the cosy touch for the cooler months of the year.

The original part of the house is traditional 1930s, and this has been renovated, remodelled and extended to create the current light and roomy accommodation that’s ideal for families, with three bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs.

Another bedroom in the annexe has an en suite shower room facility.

The substantial ground floor extension, commissioned recently by the current owner, utilises contemporary materials and could potentially become a separate living area if required, with its own access.

It is a versatile facility that is presented as an attractive reception room with stove feature, and the bedroom with en suite.

Outside there is a lawned garden and Indian stone driveway to the front of the house, with space for private parking for two vehicles. while to the rear is a south-facing terraced courtyard that’s perfect for summer drinks and alfresco dining.

Its prime coastal location and modern family space are a great combination for anyone seeking a home in this area.

129 Upgang Lane, Whitby, is for sale at a price of £495,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby.

Call the agents on 01947 601301 for further information.

129 Upgang Lane, Whitby The bright and open kitchen with central island.

129 Upgang Lane, Whitby An alternative view of the kitchen.

129 Upgang Lane, Whitby A lounge with log burner in feature fireplace.

129 Upgang Lane, Whitby The open plan arrangement when viewed from the lounge area.