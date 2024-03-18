Inside this stylishly modernised Scarborough home in top location

The property has undergone a complete renovation and restoration, but has lost none of its inherent period charm with the introduction of modern comforts alongside original features.

Its versatile accommodation includes an entrance porch and reception hall, then a spacious and bay fronted living room with a feature fireplace.

The dining room's double doors lead out to the rear yard, with access also to the bespoke fitted kitchen that has a convenient shower room and storage facilities to the rear.

Two large double bedrooms are on the first floor, one of which leads into a large secondary room which could make an ideal dressing room, or, alternatively, has potential for an additional en-suite facility.

Also at this level is a large shower room and a boiler room.

Above, on the second floor, are the final two bedrooms with feature free-standing 'roll top' baths and a w.c..

To the front of the house is a raised forecourt, while an enclosed rear yard garden has composite style decking with a hot tub area and a gazebo.

This home could hold appeal to a wide range of prospective purchasers as a substantial and versatile family home, or to an investor looking for a bolt-hole by the sea. It also offers the opportunity of engendering income as a holiday let.

The property is close to a wide range of amenities and attractions, and is only a short distance from the town centre, and from Scarborough's South Bay and Spa complex.

This home in Royal Avenue, Scarborough, is for sale at £425,000, with Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 670004.

1 . Royal Avenue, Scarborough The property's bespoke fitted kitchen. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . Royal Avenue, Scarborough A bay-fronted lounge has a feature fireplace with warming stove. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . Royal Avenue, Scarborough The dining room has double doors to the yard garden, as well as access to the kitchen. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

4 . Royal Avenue, Scarborough An alternative view of the spacious lounge. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales