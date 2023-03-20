To mark English National Tourism Week 2023, here we take a look at some of the best B&Bs in Scarborough.

The week, which runs from March 19-26, is an annual celebration of English tourism, highlighting the importance, value and contribution of the sector to the UK economy.

Led by VisitEngland, it aims to increase awareness among domestic and overseas visitors of the value and quality of the English tourism offer and encourage domestic travel.

If you are planning a trip to Scarborough, the following is a list of the top ten B&Bs in the town by Booking.com

1 . Gallows Hill Gallows Hill Lane, Brompton-by-Sawdon, Scarborough, YO13 9QF. Rating: 9.7

2 . Hotel Ellenby 95-97 Queens Parade, Scarborough, YO12 7HY. Rating: 9.7

3 . Glenholme Guest House 41 North Marine Road, Scarborough, YO12 7EY. Rating: 9.6

4 . Powys Lodge 2 Westbourne Road, Scarborough, YO11 2SP. Rating: 9.4