Booking.com has revealed its top ten picks of B&Bs in Scarborough

English National Tourism Week 2023: Here are the top ten picks for a B&B in Scarborough, according to Booking.com

To mark English National Tourism Week 2023, here we take a look at some of the best B&Bs in Scarborough.

By Dominic Brown
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:31 GMT

The week, which runs from March 19-26, is an annual celebration of English tourism, highlighting the importance, value and contribution of the sector to the UK economy.

Led by VisitEngland, it aims to increase awareness among domestic and overseas visitors of the value and quality of the English tourism offer and encourage domestic travel.

If you are planning a trip to Scarborough, the following is a list of the top ten B&Bs in the town by Booking.com

Scarborough holiday home owners win national award after 'perfect guest reviews'

Gallows Hill Lane, Brompton-by-Sawdon, Scarborough, YO13 9QF. Rating: 9.7

1. Gallows Hill

Gallows Hill Lane, Brompton-by-Sawdon, Scarborough, YO13 9QF. Rating: 9.7 Photo: Submitted

95-97 Queens Parade, Scarborough, YO12 7HY. Rating: 9.7

2. Hotel Ellenby

95-97 Queens Parade, Scarborough, YO12 7HY. Rating: 9.7 Photo: Submitted

41 North Marine Road, Scarborough, YO12 7EY. Rating: 9.6

3. Glenholme Guest House

41 North Marine Road, Scarborough, YO12 7EY. Rating: 9.6 Photo: Submitted

2 Westbourne Road, Scarborough, YO11 2SP. Rating: 9.4

4. Powys Lodge

2 Westbourne Road, Scarborough, YO11 2SP. Rating: 9.4 Photo: Submitted

