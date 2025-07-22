Go for grand with this three-bedroom Georgian apartment for sale near Whitby

The grand period property with a wealth of lovely original features has magnificent large Georgian windows that flood rooms and hallways with natural light, while revealing stunning green vistas.
A contemporary kitchen with diner has fitted units with integrated appliances, and flows through glazed doors to a bright and spacious lounge, creating ideal space for both family life and for entertaining friends.
The thoughtful layout maximises the exceptional views across surrounding countryside from all the main rooms.
With three impressive double bedrooms, each having individual character, and with their own bathroom facilities, there is comfort and privacy for each family member, or for staying guests.
Features such as wooden beams and period fireplaces add further charm.
Being south-facing, the property attracts plenty of natural light throughout the day, while showcasing spectacular, far reaching views.
The extensive grounds provide particularly good recreational opportunities, and include a private tennis court and exclusive fishing rights on the River Esk.
Its location near the attractive village of Sleights, with walks and trails, and a variety of shops, tearooms, and country pubs, means that the property is also close to Whitby – only three miles from its many historic attractions, services and amenities. There are excellent transport links to the broader region.
Combining the elegance of yesteryear with every modern comfort, this apartment is suitable to be used both as a permanent home or as a holiday retreat.
For sale with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby, 8, The Woodlands, near Sleights, Whitby, is offered for sale at a price of £350,000, with leasehold terms attached.
For more information call 01947 601301.
Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/newsletter
More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-beautifully-extended-home-near-goathland-with-views-over-river-and-countryside-5225878
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/step-inside-this-gorgeous-refurbished-period-home-near-the-sea-front-in-whitby-5213301