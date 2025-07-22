Go for grand with this three-bedroom Georgian apartment for sale near Whitby

The grand period property with a wealth of lovely original features has magnificent large Georgian windows that flood rooms and hallways with natural light, while revealing stunning green vistas.

A contemporary kitchen with diner has fitted units with integrated appliances, and flows through glazed doors to a bright and spacious lounge, creating ideal space for both family life and for entertaining friends.

The thoughtful layout maximises the exceptional views across surrounding countryside from all the main rooms.

​With three impressive double bedrooms, each having individual character, and ​with their own bathroom facilities,​ there is comfort and privacy for each family​ member, or for staying guests.

Features such as wooden beams and period fireplaces add further charm.

​Being south-facing​, the property attracts plenty of natural light throughout the day​, while showcasing spectacular, far reaching views.

The extensive grounds provide ​particularly good recreational opportunities, ​and include a private tennis court and exclusive fishing rights on the River Esk.

​Its location near the attractive village of Sleights, with walks and trails, and a variety of shops, tearooms, and country pubs, means that the property is also close to Whitby – only three miles from its many historic attractions, services and amenities. There are excellent transport links to the broader region.

​Combining ​the elegance​ of yesteryear with every modern co​mfort, ​this apartment is suitable ​to be used both as a permanent ​home or as a holiday retreat.

F​or sale with Hope and Braim​ Estate Agents, Whitby, 8​, The Woodlands​, near Sleights, Whitby, ​is offered for sale at a price of £350,000​, with leasehold terms attached.

​For more information call 01947 601301​.

