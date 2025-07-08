Step inside this gorgeous refurbished period home near the sea front in Whitby

Set over four floors, the property has been refurbished to a high standard in recent years, while retaining many of its lovely original features.

Its flexible layout gives room for many different arrangements from a permanent home for a larger style family to a luxurious coastal retreat.

Light and airy throughout, this elegant home is inviting, with modern comforts that enhance its period design.

On the ground floor, the living room features classic herringbone wood flooring​, and a ​warming log burner for cooler evenings​.

​The breakfast kitchen ​has fitted units with integrated appliances, and​ plenty of worktop space.

​Four double bedrooms are spread over the first and second floors​, along with a stylish house bathroom.

T​hen back down to the lower ground floor, this versatile level has a studio with its own open-plan kitchen​ with living area, and ​a shower roo​m, making it ideal as guest accommodation, a self-contained rental, or a private workspace.

​A utility room ​has access to the rear garden.

Each ​section of this home has been thoughtfully designed to maximize ​both space and natural light​.

​Its exceptional features extend to outside, where there is a sunny​, walled courtyard garden at the rear where you can sit and relax, or entertain friends and family in warmer weather.

Further to this is a private driveway with parking for one car, and additional parking available immediately behind, which is unusual in such a central location.

Just a stone’s throw from the seafront and historic harbour, South Terrace has views towards Whitby Abbey and the sea, with easy access to the town’s many shops, restaurants, and coastal walks.

​This home in ​South Terrace, Whitby, is currently for sale at a price of £585,000, with Preston Baker, York, tel. 01904 622355.

