Iconic fisherman's cottage on the market for first time in 70 years

The iconic property that dates back to the 1600s is on the market for the first time in over 70 years.

Dock Cottage is an historic home set over flour floors, and sits only yards from the beach, with views of The Dock and the sea.

The property has belonged to the same family since the 1950s, and is currently a successful holiday let that comes with private parking at the top of the village.

On the ground floor is a breakfast kitchen that has fitted cabinets, space for a breakfast table with seating, and a storage cupboard.

A corkscrew staircase leads up to the lounge that has a log burner, sofa and chairs where guests can get cosy and watch waves crash onto the dock.

A w.c. is at this level, along with a lobby with steps down to the street.

There is a bedroom to each of the upper floors with an en-suite bathroom on the first floor and beamed ceilings on the top floor. Electric central heating is installed throughout.

Private parking is on Laburnum Avenue and is on a separate title from the cottage but is included in the sale.

The cottages' tenure is an ancient lease, called a 'Cholmley Lease' dating from the 1600's, which is common for village period properties.

The Cholmley family acquired Robin Hood's Bay in the 16th Century when they bought former lands belonging to Whitby Abbey.

There are no charges associated with these leases and generally an endemnity policy is offered.

Dock Cottage, Robin Hoods Bay, ​is for sale at £365,000, ​with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby​.

