Inside 10-bedroom country house with commanding views, for sale near Whitby at £1.35m

Turnerdale Hall dates back to 1810, and was originally called Ruswarp House. Following a visit from landscape artist JMW Turner, the owner changed its name to honour its famous visitor.

A spectacular Victorian Gothic extension, then Edwardi​an additions, changed the appearance of the stone-built Hall, that has been a much-loved family home for the past 30 years.

It sits within 1.8 acres of landscaped garden and woodland.

The Hall is a versatile property, with ​east and ​west wings that can be used independently. The east wing has been used successfully as a holiday let.

Interior period features​ include unusual fireplaces, panelled doors with architraves, pointed-arch doors, deep bay windows with window seats,​ ornate plasterwork, tall sash windows, shutters and wood panelling.

The ​main grand doorway has a stone portico with carvings including a motto and crest, and​ opens to a central hall.

A magnificent Gothic drawing room features a fireplace with carved mahogany hood, flanked by trefoil windows, while through a tall, glazed door with shutters ​are external steps down to the terrace​: a south​-facing bay has a built-in window seat.

The double-aspect kitchen with breakfast room includes an island unit, granite worktops, integrated appliances, an electric range cooker and original recessed cupboards, and a formal dining room and sitting room with square bay window are both bright and spacious.

At lower ground level is a living kitchen​ and sitting room, designed to accommodate tenants, guests or extended family on the ​east wing.

​Two staircases lead to up to 10 bedrooms over two floors, and five modern bathrooms.

The first floor main bedroom suite ​with two dressing rooms and a shower room, has fabulous views.

​Landscaped gardens include lawns, trees​, topiarised shrubs, and yew and beech hedging.

With traditional paved terraces are two raised decked areas​, while a westerly stretch of garden​ with a garden room has lapsed planning permission to build a separate dwelling.

Beyond​ this is the vegetable garden, greenhouse, and extensive woodland.

Turnerdale Hall, Ruswarp, Whitby, is for sale at £1,350,000, with Blenkin and Co, York, tel. 01904 671672​.

1 . Turnerdale Hall, Ruswarp, Whitby, North Yorkshire From its elevated position, the country house has stunning views of the River Esk and surrounding countryside. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer Photo Sales

2 . Turnerdale Hall, Ruswarp, Whitby, North Yorkshire The grand entrance doorway to the Hall has a stone portico with carvings including a motto and crest. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer Photo Sales

3 . Turnerdale Hall, Ruswarp, Whitby, North Yorkshire Bright and spacious reception rooms showcase period features. Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales

4 . Turnerdale Hall, Ruswarp, Whitby, North Yorkshire This Gothis drawing room features a fireplace with a large carved mahogany hood with carvings and decorative inset tiles/ Photo: Matt Hillier Photo Sales