Turnerdale Hall, with its landscaped gardens, looks over the river and Esk Valley, with occasional views of the odd steam train on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Inside 10-bedroom country house with commanding views, for sale near Whitby at £1.35m

By Sally Burton
Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:22 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 15:24 BST
​This imposing manor house, situated high above the river with glorious views along the Esk Valley, is for sale near Whitby.

Turnerdale Hall dates back to 1810, and was originally called Ruswarp House. Following a visit from landscape artist JMW Turner, the owner changed its name to honour its famous visitor.

A spectacular Victorian Gothic extension, then Edwardi​an additions, changed the appearance of the stone-built Hall, that has been a much-loved family home for the past 30 years.

It sits within 1.8 acres of landscaped garden and woodland.

The Hall is a versatile property, with ​east and ​west wings that can be used independently. The east wing has been used successfully as a holiday let.

Interior period features​ include unusual fireplaces, panelled doors with architraves, pointed-arch doors, deep bay windows with window seats,​ ornate plasterwork, tall sash windows, shutters and wood panelling.

The ​main grand doorway has a stone portico with carvings including a motto and crest, and​ opens to a central hall.

A magnificent Gothic drawing room features a fireplace with carved mahogany hood, flanked by trefoil windows, while through a tall, glazed door with shutters ​are external steps down to the terrace​: a south​-facing bay has a built-in window seat.

The double-aspect kitchen with breakfast room includes an island unit, granite worktops, integrated appliances, an electric range cooker and original recessed cupboards, and a formal dining room and sitting room with square bay window are both bright and spacious.

At lower ground level is a living kitchen​ and sitting room, designed to accommodate tenants, guests or extended family on the ​east wing.

​Two staircases lead to up to 10 bedrooms over two floors, and five modern bathrooms.

The first floor main bedroom suite ​with two dressing rooms and a shower room, has fabulous views.

​Landscaped gardens include lawns, trees​, topiarised shrubs, and yew and beech hedging.

With traditional paved terraces are two raised decked areas​, while a westerly stretch of garden​ with a garden room has lapsed planning permission to build a separate dwelling.

Beyond​ this is the vegetable garden, greenhouse, and extensive woodland.

Turnerdale Hall, Ruswarp, Whitby, is for sale at £1,350,000, with Blenkin and Co, York, tel. 01904 671672​.

From its elevated position, the country house has stunning views of the River Esk and surrounding countryside.

