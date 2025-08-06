Inside idyllic Thornton-Le -Dale cottage, with three bedrooms and south-facing garden

With a traditional double-fronted stone façade and charming cottage garden, it has plenty of kerb appeal, while inside it has much more space than might be expected.

Having recently undergone a full renovation, the cottage interior combines its period character with flexible space and modern comforts.

An entrance hallway leads through to a kitchen with diner that has shaker-style cabinetry, a pantry, and plenty of space for entertaining.

The bright, front-facing sitting room features a multi-fuel stove, that adds the cosy factor to the room.

Along with a rear double bedroom or additional reception room is a contemporary shower room and a utility area, which could be very useful for staying guests or multigenerational living. Three bedrooms off the first floor central landing include the main bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a stylish en-suite.

Two further double bedrooms and a spacious house bathroom complete this level. This property has a south-facing, landscaped cottage garden that catches the sun. A block-paved driveway provides parking, and the original detached garage has been converted into a great garden studio or home office with w.c.. Thornton-le-Dale is renowned for its picturesque scenery, welcoming community, and easy access to both the North York Moors and the coast.

This quietly situated home is a short stroll from the village’s independent shops, cafés and other amenities.

​With a Nest controlled heating system​, and recently installed windows, ​the property has also undergone a rewire and ​acquired a new boiler.

Daisy Cottage, Church Lane, Thornton-Le-Dale, Pickering, North Yorkshire YO18 7QL​, is for sale at £499,999, with Willowgreen Estate Agents, Ryedale.

