Inside idyllic Thornton-Le -Dale cottage, with three bedrooms and south-facing garden

With a traditional double-fronted stone façade and charming cottage garden, it has plenty of kerb appeal, while inside it has much more space than might be expected.
Having recently undergone a full renovation, the cottage interior combines its period character with flexible space and modern comforts.
An entrance hallway leads through to a kitchen with diner that has shaker-style cabinetry, a pantry, and plenty of space for entertaining.
The bright, front-facing sitting room features a multi-fuel stove, that adds the cosy factor to the room.
Along with a rear double bedroom or additional reception room is a contemporary shower room and a utility area, which could be very useful for staying guests or multigenerational living. Three bedrooms off the first floor central landing include the main bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a stylish en-suite.
Two further double bedrooms and a spacious house bathroom complete this level. This property has a south-facing, landscaped cottage garden that catches the sun. A block-paved driveway provides parking, and the original detached garage has been converted into a great garden studio or home office with w.c.. Thornton-le-Dale is renowned for its picturesque scenery, welcoming community, and easy access to both the North York Moors and the coast.
This quietly situated home is a short stroll from the village’s independent shops, cafés and other amenities.
With a Nest controlled heating system, and recently installed windows, the property has also undergone a rewire and acquired a new boiler.
Daisy Cottage, Church Lane, Thornton-Le-Dale, Pickering, North Yorkshire YO18 7QL, is for sale at £499,999, with Willowgreen Estate Agents, Ryedale.
