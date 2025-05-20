Inside a charming sea-view flat with bespoke kitchen and spacious bedrooms in Sandsend

The property is unusual in that it has its own courtyard garden, off-street parking for several vehicles, and a self-contained annexe.

In a prime location, the freehold flat could be a full-time or holiday home, or a commercial let.

Front double gates open to a courtyard leading to the flat’s entrance porch and an airy hallway with a window and a large, built-in cupboard.

The double aspect lounge features a fireplace with inset multi-fuel stove, and has views over the bay. Two cupboards are behind the chimney

Within the kitchen with bespoke, solid wood units and granite worktops, are integrated appliances including an oven, fridge freezer and dishwasher. A built in-seat matches the units, while a picture window overlooks the road and beck.

A fully tiled bathroom with contemporary white suite has a large bath with shower and screen, and a bay-fronted double bedroom has glazed doors to the garden, a built-in wardrobe, and an en suite shower room, plus a small store room. The bedroom has a door to the rear yard.

The second twin bedroom displays feature port-hole windows.

To the front of the house is a pretty, enclosed garden for sole use of the flat, with a paved ‘sun trap’ patio immediately in front of the house.

There is another seating area, and in one corner of the garden is the annexe, with one bedroom, a w.c. and an en suite shower room.

The parking area, enclosed by rails, lies opposite the property.

This flat, ​in East Row, Sandsend, Whitby, is priced at £425,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, tel. 01947 602298.

1 . East Row, Sandsend, Whitby A front view of the property with two-bedroom flat and annexe in Sandsend. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . East Row, Sandsend, Whitby The spacious dining kitchen has bespoke, wooden units, and granite worktops. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . East Row, Sandsend, Whitby The lounge has stunning views, and a fireplace with inset multi-fuel stove. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . East Row, Sandsend, Whitby The hallway of the flat has storage to one end. Photo: Richardson and Smith, Whitby Photo Sales