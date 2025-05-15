Step inside this charming town house with showpiece kitchen and lounge with balcony

With eight bedrooms, it's an ideal home for a larger or multi-generational family, or could become a lifestyle property for anyone seeking a suitable bed and breakfast venture.

On the market with PurpleBricks, it can be viewed in full on their website via this link: https://fave.co/3YOBV3r

The ground floor features a welcoming entrance hallway with doors to a bright and airy lounge, a large dining room perfect for the whole family, and an open plan kitchen and dining area.

This latter is the heart of the home, fitted with contemporary units with matching central island, a rangemaster cooker, and space for an American style fridge freezer and a dishwasher.

There is also a w.c and utility, with plumbing for a washing machine and separate dryer.

To the first floor of the property are three double bedrooms, all with large windows that flood the rooms with natural light.

The bay fronted main bedroom is currently used as an additional lounge, with a log burner and a balcony providing distant views of the sea.

A bathroom has both bath and a walk-in shower unit within its suite, and there's a separate w.c..

An additional three double bedrooms are above, with the large, front principal bedroom having a walk in wardrobe.

The second floor also has a family bathroom and a separate w.c., while the third floor holds the final two bedrooms.

To the rear of the property there's a private garage and secure parking for multiple vehicles.

The garden is perfect for entertaining, mainly laid to lawn with a large summer house, bespoke bar area, wood store and BBQ shelter.

Within a much sought-after area, just a stone's throw from the beach, this home is also close to excellent schools, parks, and local amenities.

​This property in Southdene, Filey, is for sale at £400,000, with PurpleBricks, covering York.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

1 . Southdene, Filey, North Yorkshire The front aspect of the town house, with bay windows and balcony. Photo: PurpleBricks, covering York Photo Sales

2 . Southdene, Filey, North Yorkshire This ground floor living room has a front bay window and a feature fireplace. Photo: PurpleBricks, covering York Photo Sales

3 . Southdene, Filey, North Yorkshire A bay-fronted bedroom with balcony is used currently as a second sitting room. Photo: PurpleBricks, covering York Photo Sales

4 . Southdene, Filey, North Yorkshire An alternative view of the contemporary family kitchen. Photo: PurpleBricks, covering York Photo Sales