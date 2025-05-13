Inside this 'immaculate' yet very comfortable home with glorious gardens

The property's sought after location in Queen Margarets Road is close to highly regarded schools and many different services and amenities.

Its interior is immaculately presented, with spacious, comfortable rooms and all round classic charm.

​There are three reception rooms, that provide ​plenty of space for family gatherings​ and activities, or for entertaining guests.

​An attractive breakfast kitchen with skylights has a full range of fitted units, with integrated appliances.

It is ​ideal for casual dining, while the separate dining hall ​serves for more formal occasions.

The living room has a central feature fireplace with bi-fold doors leading out to a garden patio area, and a sun room ​is a lovely addition, with flexible space that is filled with natural light and all round views of the gardens​.

There are four good size bedrooms on the first floor, ​and two stylish and modern bathrooms, along with a ​ground floor w.c. and ​a utility room​.

One of the bathrooms is an en suite facility to the main bedroom.

The house also has fully owned solar panels.

Parking is​ not a problem as there is private parking space available with the property for up to eight vehicles, ​along with a single detached garage.

​Lawned, wrap-around gardens are set across tiered levels, with steps and hand rails, and have established trees, plants and shrubs, a shed and a summer house.

​Several seating areas have glorious, far reaching views over the sea and town.

​This home in Queen Margarets Road, Scarborough​, is for sale at a price of £575,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 352235.

