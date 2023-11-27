Inside a South Scarborough garden apartment for sale with gorgeous gardens

This unique, two-bedroom garden apartment is to be found in the sought-after south side of Scarborough, and is a rare find in terms of both situation and facilities.

With two private entrances, the apartment has lovely private and established gardens with seating areas.

Restored over a number of years, the property is ideal as a comfortable permanent home, a holiday retreat or as an investment opportunity.

A side gate leads in to the property and up to its private front door.

There is a lobby, and an inner hallway that leads to a bay-fronted lounge, and a modern kitchen with integrated appliances, that has a further door out to the gardens.

The interior is completed by a modern and stylish bathroom, two double bedrooms and a snug area.

The property offers a private rear garden which has been landscaped to create a very relaxing, green haven with a selection of patios, a hot tub area, a lawn, and mature shrubs and bushes.

There is the potential for off-street car parking to the rear of the property, via the double gates if necessary.Situated on a quiet yet central, tree-lined Crescent overlooking a central lawned park, the apartment has superb access to a wide range of amenities and attractions including the nearby Ramshill shopping Parade, the rail station, and Scarborough town centre itself. Then there’s the Esplanade, the Spa conference centre, and all of Scarborough's South Bay and beach.

This unusual garden apartment in Grosvenor Crescent, Scarborough, is offered with no onward chain, and is freehold with a deed of covenant in place between all the apartments within the block.

It is for sale with Liam Darrell Estate Agent, Scarborough, at a price of £150,000.

For more details call 01723 670004.

