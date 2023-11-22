See inside this lovely, light-filled home for sale in Scarborough at £450,000

This sizeable home with a bright and stylish interior, and tiered lawned gardens, is set over three floors, with great family space.

The five bedroom property has stunning bay-fronted reception rooms along with an attractive hallway, a fitted kitchen, a versatile sun room, ground floor w.c. and utility room.

It has open plan elements with spacious rooms flowing one to another across the ground floor.

From the family room, which is open plan through a wide archway to the dining room, and has a modern, wall-mounted fire, are patio doors to a private courtyard.

The dining room has an archway through to the spacious fitted kitchen.

The large lounge with a bay window allowing light to flood in, has a stove set within the chimney breast as a main feature,

A first floor landing has stairs to the second floor, and leads to three double bedrooms including the main bedroom with tiled en-suite.

Two further double bedrooms and the fully tiled house bathroom, with both bath and a large, walk-in shower unit, are above.

A tiered and lawned rear garden has paved seating areas, two of which are quaint, enclosed spaces to the side of the house.

One patio seating area is located in the top tier of the garden, with stepping stones to it across the grass, and looks down over the lawns edged with hedge borders, trees and shrubs.

There is plenty of off-road parking space.

To the front of the house is a block paved side driveway, and enclosed gardens with a gated pathway leading to the front door.

This home in Royal Avenue, Scarborough, is for sale at £450,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough.

Call 01723 352235 for more information.

1 . Royal Avenue, Scarborough A large and light sitting room with feature fireplace and bay window. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . Royal Avenue, Scarborough A modern, spacious living room with wall-mounted fire. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . Royal Avenue, Scarborough The dining area forms part of the open plan arrangement. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

4 . Royal Avenue, Scarborough The fitted kitchen links through to the dining area. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales