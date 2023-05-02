A well-loved coastal village pub and restaurant is to be auctioned off at a knockdown price later this month, and could be acquired for less than the price of a three-bed semi-detached house in the same Yorkshire village.

The Burton Arms is an established village pub set in the affluent, and quaint Pagan village of Burton Fleming.

It will go under the hammer this month with the low list price of £190,000.

The hostelry has beamed ceilings, and barrow wooden stalls, with traditional charm.

A well-used local pub and eatery, it is offered as a vacant Free House with potential to re-establish and expand the business, including the provision of tourist accommodation, or to redevelop for alternative use (subject to planning consent).

The property has two large bar areas, a restaurant, a function room, and a commercial kitchen, with the usual beer cellar, storage, and toilet facilities.

Although it needs some work, the six bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room and kitchen offer great potential as living accommodation or for bringing in extra revenue. There is oil central heating with full uPVC double glazing.

Fixtures and fittings include commercial kitchen equipment, fitted bench seating, bar fittings, beer coolers, specialist function lighting, CCTV, pool table and juke box.

Some free-standing furniture may be available to buy by separate negotiation.

Externally there is ample off-street parking and a roof terrace.

Nearby is the 'Scenic View' caravan park which provides all year-round customers, along with loyal locals, and holidaymakers from Scarborough and Whitby.

Saddat Abid, senior property buyer with owners, Leeds-based Property Saviour, said: “This could easily become a hugely popular destination pub, restaurant, and rooms with high capacity throughout the year.

"With a captive audience on its doorstep and its location to popular seaside holiday resorts, I don’t doubt that the buyer will soon get a good return on investment. It’s a lot of property in terms of sq. ft with huge potential”.

Burton Fleming is steeped in history and lies on the Wolds six miles from Filey, seven miles north-west of Bridlington and 13 miles from Scarborough.

The village dates from the Middle Stone Age, and is also known for the house where Queen Henrietta Maria was in hiding during the English Civil War.

There are poems about the 'Gipsey Race', a freshwater stream running through the village, with folklore from Pagan times.

According to recent Rightmove figures, properties in Burton Fleming over the last year had an average sale price of £325,000.

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council shows the property has a current rateable value of £2,750, however it currently enjoys 100 per cent rural business rate relief.

Auctioneer Simon Dee added: “We have sold many public houses through our auctions, but they are usually run down and much smaller.

"At just over 5,500 sq. ft and in good condition, The Burton Arms is an excellent proposition for anyone looking for a new venture into hospitality or for redevelopment into an alternative use.”

The property will be offered for sale by online auction with bidding from noon on May 22, 2023, closing on May 24, 2023, at 3pm.

For further legal information, visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/hullandeastyorkshire

Or contact: Auction House Hull and East Yorkshire, 56 Market Place, Driffield, YO25 6AW, tel. 01377 241919 or 07970 732982.

