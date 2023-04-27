Inside this character home with foot-thick stone walls, that used to be a pub

A former North Yorkshire moors pub that is now a stunning detached home with eight acres of land is for sale at £695,000.

Prior to its conversion, the character stone property was The Angler’s Rest Public House in the village of Glaisdale.

Spacious inside, the characterful house has original fireplaces and foot-thick stone walls, coupled with the modern conveniences of bio-mass central heating and double glazed windows.

The former main bar of the pub is now a roomy lounge with diner, and the country-style kitchen with a central island has fitted units with oak worktops. A pantry and a separate utility room are further facilities.

There's a comfortable breakfast or morning room with a log burner, that has a stable door to the yard.

A ground floor bedroom or study has an en suite shower room.

Four more double bedrooms and a family bathroom are upstairs, with one room having its own en suite bathroom.

A terrace outside the morning room is a south-facing sheltered outdoor spot to sit or entertain, and the gated yard to the rear provides parking space.

Among a range of outbuildings is a large log cabin suitable as a home office or workshop, and there's a stone two-storey building in which the heating system is based.

Eight acres of grazing land could prove useful for horses or other livestock.

Carr End Farm, Glaisdale, is for sale at £695,000 with Hope and Braim estate agents, tel. 01947 601301.

View over the rear of the property.

The lounge and diner with feature fireplace are in what as once the main bar of the Angler's Rest pub.

The spacious country style kitchen has a central island and fitted units with oak worktops.

A large log cabin is part of the property, and makes an ideal home office or workshop.

