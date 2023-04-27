Inside this character home with foot-thick stone walls, that used to be a pub
A former North Yorkshire moors pub that is now a stunning detached home with eight acres of land is for sale at £695,000.
Prior to its conversion, the character stone property was The Angler’s Rest Public House in the village of Glaisdale.
Spacious inside, the characterful house has original fireplaces and foot-thick stone walls, coupled with the modern conveniences of bio-mass central heating and double glazed windows.
The former main bar of the pub is now a roomy lounge with diner, and the country-style kitchen with a central island has fitted units with oak worktops. A pantry and a separate utility room are further facilities.
There's a comfortable breakfast or morning room with a log burner, that has a stable door to the yard.
A ground floor bedroom or study has an en suite shower room.
Four more double bedrooms and a family bathroom are upstairs, with one room having its own en suite bathroom.
A terrace outside the morning room is a south-facing sheltered outdoor spot to sit or entertain, and the gated yard to the rear provides parking space.
Among a range of outbuildings is a large log cabin suitable as a home office or workshop, and there's a stone two-storey building in which the heating system is based.
Eight acres of grazing land could prove useful for horses or other livestock.
Carr End Farm, Glaisdale, is for sale at £695,000 with Hope and Braim estate agents, tel. 01947 601301.
