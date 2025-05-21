Inside detached Ravenscar home with light, space and fantastic sea views

It sits next to the former Beacon Windmill, a listed building built in 1858 and in use until 1902, that is now a unique holiday let. The windmill was used as a film location twice for the television drama Hearbeat, set in North Yorkshire.

The entrance of the detached home opens into a spacious dining area, then leads on to an airy, beamed living roo​m with a feature fireplace, and large picture windows that fram​e panoramic coastal vista​s.

A beamed breakfast kitchen​ with living area​ is double aspect, and adjoins a fitted out utility room with doors to outside, and an extra pantry.

Beyond lies a​ workshop​, and a ground floor w.c..

​Four double bedrooms ​are on the first floor, with a stylish house bathroom that has a large skylight window.

One bedroom is currently used as an office.

With a private entrance, the annexe provides flexible guest or rental accommodation.

It features a living area, an open-plan kitchen, and dining space, with three bright bedrooms, and a wet room.

Finished to a high standard, it offers both comfort and privacy to family or guests.

Its small enclosed patio is ideal for a spot of sunbathing or al fresco dining.

Currently used as a successful holiday let, the annexe offers an excellent income opportunity.

A large lawned garden stretches to the front of the property, while a rear gravel area has stunning coastal views.

There is off-road parking for multiple vehicles.

​This property in Staintondale Road, Ravenscar, Scarborough, is currently for sale and offered at a price of £800,000, by Hunters estate agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 336760.

1 . Staintondale Road, Ravenscar, Scarborough An overview of the detached stone property and its surroundings. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . Staintondale Road, Ravenscar, Scarborough The beamed dining room, with staircase to the rear. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . Staintondale Road, Ravenscar, Scarborough A comfortable lounge has a feature fireplace. Photo: Hunters estate agents, Scarborough Photo Sales