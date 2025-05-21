The attractive property sits next to the former Beacon Windmill in Ravenscar.placeholder image
Inside detached Ravenscar home with light, space and fantastic sea views

By Sally Burton
Published 21st May 2025, 10:54 BST
This property with much to offer outdoors, and impressive interior living space, has stunning sea views from its lofty location in Ravenscar.

It sits next to the former Beacon Windmill, a listed building built in 1858 and in use until 1902, that is now a unique holiday let. The windmill was used as a film location twice for the television drama Hearbeat, set in North Yorkshire.

The entrance of the detached home opens into a spacious dining area, then leads on to an airy, beamed living roo​m with a feature fireplace, and large picture windows that fram​e panoramic coastal vista​s.

A beamed breakfast kitchen​ with living area​ is double aspect, and adjoins a fitted out utility room with doors to outside, and an extra pantry.

Beyond lies a​ workshop​, and a ground floor w.c..

​Four double bedrooms ​are on the first floor, with a stylish house bathroom that has a large skylight window.

One bedroom is currently used as an office.

With a private entrance, the annexe provides flexible guest or rental accommodation.

It features a living area, an open-plan kitchen, and dining space, with three bright bedrooms, and a wet room.

Finished to a high standard, it offers both comfort and privacy to family or guests.

Its small enclosed patio is ideal for a spot of sunbathing or al fresco dining.

Currently used as a successful holiday let, the annexe offers an excellent income opportunity.

A large lawned garden stretches to the front of the property, while a rear gravel area has stunning coastal views.

There is off-road parking for multiple vehicles.

​This property in Staintondale Road, Ravenscar, Scarborough, is currently for sale and offered at a price of £800,000, by Hunters estate agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 336760.

An overview of the detached stone property and its surroundings.

Staintondale Road, Ravenscar, Scarborough

An overview of the detached stone property and its surroundings.

The beamed dining room, with staircase to the rear.

Staintondale Road, Ravenscar, Scarborough

The beamed dining room, with staircase to the rear.

A comfortable lounge has a feature fireplace.

Staintondale Road, Ravenscar, Scarborough

A comfortable lounge has a feature fireplace.

The beamed breakfast kitchen is next to a separate utility room.

Staintondale Road, Ravenscar, Scarborough

The beamed breakfast kitchen is next to a separate utility room.

