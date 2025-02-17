Inside detached village home with super-size conservatory and bedroom with balcony

Not only that, but this particular home is also situated within a sought after village, five miles from Scarborough, on a sizeable plot of its own, with lawned gardens to three aspects.

Neutrally decorated and well presented throughout, this spacious property also displays a great deal of character along with modern comforts.

​Currently​ in use as a three​-bedroom​ detached home, ​the property has had a reception room used as a fourth bedroom in the past.

​Its accommodation includes a vestibule and hallway, a rear​-facing living room with ​bow window and open fire, ​a modern breakfast kitchen​ with fitted units, an oil range cooker and boiler plus an electric oven,​ a garden dining room with​ feature wall panelling and fireplace, ​plus access to a​n outdoor patio and the garden, ​a further reception room, ​the l​ovely conservatory​ with both front and rear doors to outside, and ​a w.c. at ground floor level.

​Above, off the landing with storage are three bedrooms, one with fitted mirror wardrobes and a balcony with stunning views, and a modern bath​ and shower room,​ with ​a separate ​w.c.. One bedroom also has a washbasin vanity unit.

Outside​, along with the extensive gardens, the​re is parking for multiple vehicles​ on the private driveway, ​a garage and an outbuilding.

A single stone built garage with an electric roller door​ has both power and lighting​, while another outbuilding is ideal as a workshop or storage area.

Gardens have lawns and gravel areas, with established shrubs and trees.

Pasture Howe, Main Street, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough, North Yorkshire​, is for sale at a price of £595,000, with Reeds Rains, Scarborough, tel. 01723 365335​.

