Inside detached village home with super-size conservatory and bedroom with balcony

By Sally Burton
Published 17th Feb 2025, 11:52 BST
​This attractive stone built property has the kind of open views homebuyers dream of, with uninterrupted countryside stretching for miles.

Not only that, but this particular home is also situated within a sought after village, five miles from Scarborough, on a sizeable plot of its own, with lawned gardens to three aspects.

Neutrally decorated and well presented throughout, this spacious property also displays a great deal of character along with modern comforts.

​Currently​ in use as a three​-bedroom​ detached home, ​the property has had a reception room used as a fourth bedroom in the past.

​Its accommodation includes a vestibule and hallway, a rear​-facing living room with ​bow window and open fire, ​a modern breakfast kitchen​ with fitted units, an oil range cooker and boiler plus an electric oven,​ a garden dining room with​ feature wall panelling and fireplace, ​plus access to a​n outdoor patio and the garden, ​a further reception room, ​the l​ovely conservatory​ with both front and rear doors to outside, and ​a w.c. at ground floor level.

​Above, off the landing with storage are three bedrooms, one with fitted mirror wardrobes and a balcony with stunning views, and a modern bath​ and shower room,​ with ​a separate ​w.c.. One bedroom also has a washbasin vanity unit.

Outside​, along with the extensive gardens, the​re is parking for multiple vehicles​ on the private driveway, ​a garage and an outbuilding.

A single stone built garage with an electric roller door​ has both power and lighting​, while another outbuilding is ideal as a workshop or storage area.

Gardens have lawns and gravel areas, with established shrubs and trees.

Pasture Howe, Main Street, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough, North Yorkshire​, is for sale at a price of £595,000, with Reeds Rains, Scarborough, tel. 01723 365335​.

The kitchen has an oil fired range and an electric cooker.

1. Pasture Howe, Main Street, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough, North Yorkshire​

The kitchen has an oil fired range and an electric cooker. Photo: Reeds Rains, Scarborough

A very spacious conservatory with all round views and doors to front and rear.

2. Pasture Howe, Main Street, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough, North Yorkshire​

A very spacious conservatory with all round views and doors to front and rear. Photo: Reeds Rains, Scarborough

A bright reception room with doors to outside.

3. Pasture Howe, Main Street, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough, North Yorkshire​

A bright reception room with doors to outside. Photo: Reeds Rains, Scarborough

A sitting room with feature fireplace.

4. Pasture Howe, Main Street, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough, North Yorkshire​

A sitting room with feature fireplace. Photo: Reeds Rains, Scarborough

