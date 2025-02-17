Inside detached village home with super-size conservatory and bedroom with balcony

Not only that, but this particular home is also situated within a sought after village, five miles from Scarborough, on a sizeable plot of its own, with lawned gardens to three aspects.
Neutrally decorated and well presented throughout, this spacious property also displays a great deal of character along with modern comforts.
Currently in use as a three-bedroom detached home, the property has had a reception room used as a fourth bedroom in the past.
Its accommodation includes a vestibule and hallway, a rear-facing living room with bow window and open fire, a modern breakfast kitchen with fitted units, an oil range cooker and boiler plus an electric oven, a garden dining room with feature wall panelling and fireplace, plus access to an outdoor patio and the garden, a further reception room, the lovely conservatory with both front and rear doors to outside, and a w.c. at ground floor level.
Above, off the landing with storage are three bedrooms, one with fitted mirror wardrobes and a balcony with stunning views, and a modern bath and shower room, with a separate w.c.. One bedroom also has a washbasin vanity unit.
Outside, along with the extensive gardens, there is parking for multiple vehicles on the private driveway, a garage and an outbuilding.
A single stone built garage with an electric roller door has both power and lighting, while another outbuilding is ideal as a workshop or storage area.
Gardens have lawns and gravel areas, with established shrubs and trees.
Pasture Howe, Main Street, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, is for sale at a price of £595,000, with Reeds Rains, Scarborough, tel. 01723 365335.
