Photos: see inside this stunning hotel, bar and restaurant for sale near Scarborough

Main hotel areas include a bar and lounge with fireplace, a conservatory restaurant seating around 50, and a breakfast room for 40 diners, along with a well-equipped catering kitchen.

​A total 28 bedrooms of various size have all been updated.

The grounds offer large south​-facing areas with picnic tables​, and carry potential for further development, and there is parking for a​round 30 vehicles.

The bar and grill is a standout feature, offering a locally-sourced menu that has earned a loyal customer base.

With significant potential for further growth and development, the property ​also has scope ​for conversion back into a spacious family home or multiple high-end residential units (subject to planning).

East Ayton Lodge has earned a number of prestigious accolades such as the Hotels Combined Recognition of Excellence 2022 and the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award 2022.

With net of VAT sales totalling £550,000 for the year ending​ March ​31, 2024, the business is​ seen to be in a good position moving forward.

East Ayton Lodge has a fascinating history, and​ was originally ​built in the early 1800s as a stately country manor.

In 1928, Lady Marjorie Nunburneholme, the granddaughter of the first Duke of Wellington, moved from Hunmanby Hall to the Lodge.

Following the tragic death of her son, Pilot Officer David Wilson, who was killed during a flight over France in 1941, Lady Nunburneholme gifted the property to Scarborough Hospital, which then used it as a hospital for children.

The Coach House ​is an additional three-bedroom detached cottage​ run current​ly as a successful holiday let​, with a hot tub and parking to the fron​t.

​​East Ayton Lodge, Moor Lane, East Ayton, Scarborough, is for sale at £1,500,000, with Hunters, Scarborough.

