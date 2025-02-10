Inside this appealing, larger style cottage home in Ayton, with development potential

It offers a unique opportunity to ​buy a property ​that is currently run as a successful holiday let​, but could equally be a stunning private home in one of Scarborough's most sought after villages.

With larger than average grounds, the stone built cottage also has the potential for further development​, subject to ​any necessary planning​ consents.

I​n its lawned gardens with established trees and plans is a ​relaxing hot tub​, and ​there is plenty of parking​ space to the fro​nt.

The cottage features an open plan, spacious kitchen and diner with lounge area, that has a full range of fitted units, a central island with breakfast bar, and double doors that open to a patio area and the garden. It’s an ideal facility for family get-togethers or for entertaining friends.

A second bright and sizeable reception room with a w.c. could easily be converted into a fourth bedroom on the ground floor if so desired.

On the first floor, there are three good size bedrooms and a family bathroom, all with their own brand of character and charm.

Ayton village is just a few miles north of Scarborough, with easy access to the coast and surrounding countryside.

​It sits on the fringe of the North York Moors National Park, ​with its exceptional views​ and walking trails​.

Suitable as either a permanent home or as a continued holiday let business, this home with space and character offers both versatility and potential for development to its new owner.

The Coach House, Moor Lane, East Ayton, Scarborough​, is currently for sale at a price of £500,000, with Hunters, Scarborough, tel. 01723 336760.

