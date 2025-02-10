Relaxed living space within the open plan kitchen and diner.placeholder image
Inside this appealing, larger style cottage home in Ayton, with development potential

By Sally Burton
Published 10th Feb 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 15:15 BST
This three-bedroom detached cottage with plenty of kerb appeal is situated in the pretty North Yorkshire village of Ayton.

It offers a unique opportunity to ​buy a property ​that is currently run as a successful holiday let​, but could equally be a stunning private home in one of Scarborough's most sought after villages.

With larger than average grounds, the stone built cottage also has the potential for further development​, subject to ​any necessary planning​ consents.

I​n its lawned gardens with established trees and plans is a ​relaxing hot tub​, and ​there is plenty of parking​ space to the fro​nt.

The cottage features an open plan, spacious kitchen and diner with lounge area, that has a full range of fitted units, a central island with breakfast bar, and double doors that open to a patio area and the garden. It’s an ideal facility for family get-togethers or for entertaining friends.

A second bright and sizeable reception room with a w.c. could easily be converted into a fourth bedroom on the ground floor if so desired.

On the first floor, there are three good size bedrooms and a family bathroom, all with their own brand of character and charm.

Ayton village is just a few miles north of Scarborough, with easy access to the coast and surrounding countryside.

​It sits on the fringe of the North York Moors National Park, ​with its exceptional views​ and walking trails​.

Suitable as either a permanent home or as a continued holiday let business, this home with space and character offers both versatility and potential for development to its new owner.

The Coach House, Moor Lane, East Ayton, Scarborough​, is currently for sale at a price of £500,000, with Hunters, Scarborough, tel. 01723 336760.

