Inside distinctive property with stables, that's for sale with second spacious home

Two properties within a sought-after Scarborough village have entered the market as a joint proposition, with eight bedrooms and six bathrooms between them.

Hunters Lodge and Chestnuts are both four-bedroom detached homes in Folkton village, with views of surrounding fields.

Hunters Lodge sits on a two-acre plot with paddocks and stabling, while Chestnuts offers versatile living space, with a garage and parking.

Together they could prove ideal for multi-generational living, or could equally be let to provide a means of income.

The distinctive Hunters Lodge is a unique and spacious home comprising a lounge with open fire, dining room, sun room, ground floor w.c., a kitchen with diner that has a central island, bi-fold doors and French doors to outside, a utility room and main hallway.

There is underfloor heating to ground floor rooms.

On the first floor is a large landing, a family bathroom, and four double bedrooms- two of which have en suite facilities.

The main bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe and a Juliet balcony with open views.

Along with the paddocks and stabling complex, is parking for multiple cars.

Inside Chestnuts is an entrance hall, a lounge with multi-fuel burner and a dining room that both have sliding doors to the garden.

There's a kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances that has access to the garage, a ground floor family bathroom, a main bedroom with en-suite and a further reception room or bedroom.

Above is a landing, a second bathroom and two double bedrooms with field views. Outside is a gravel driveway, a patio and a lawned area. The garage has both power and light.

Hunters Lodge and Chestnuts, Folkton, Scarborough, are for sale at £1,300,000 with Hunters estate agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 336760.

