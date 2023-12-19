News you can trust since 1882
A view of Hunters Lodge with paddocks then open countryside stretching out to the rear.A view of Hunters Lodge with paddocks then open countryside stretching out to the rear.
Inside distinctive property with stables, that's for sale with second spacious home

Two properties within a sought-after Scarborough village have entered the market as a joint proposition, with eight bedrooms and six bathrooms between them.
By Sally Burton
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:03 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 12:04 GMT

Hunters Lodge and Chestnuts are both four-bedroom detached homes in Folkton village, with views of surrounding fields.

Hunters Lodge sits on a two-acre plot with paddocks and stabling, while Chestnuts offers versatile living space, with a garage and parking.

Together they could prove ideal for multi-generational living, or could equally be let to provide a means of income.

The distinctive Hunters Lodge is a unique and spacious home comprising a lounge with open fire, dining room, sun room, ground floor w.c., a kitchen with diner that has a central island, bi-fold doors and French doors to outside, a utility room and main hallway.

There is underfloor heating to ground floor rooms.

On the first floor is a large landing, a family bathroom, and four double bedrooms- two of which have en suite facilities.

The main bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe and a Juliet balcony with open views.

Along with the paddocks and stabling complex, is parking for multiple cars.

Inside Chestnuts is an entrance hall, a lounge with multi-fuel burner and a dining room that both have sliding doors to the garden.

There's a kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances that has access to the garage, a ground floor family bathroom, a main bedroom with en-suite and a further reception room or bedroom.

Above is a landing, a second bathroom and two double bedrooms with field views. Outside is a gravel driveway, a patio and a lawned area. The garage has both power and light.

Hunters Lodge and Chestnuts, Folkton, Scarborough, are for sale at £1,300,000 with Hunters estate agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 336760.

A spacious hallway with staircase going up.

A spacious hallway with staircase going up.

Open plan living and dining with the kitchen in Hunters Lodge.

Open plan living and dining with the kitchen in Hunters Lodge.

The bright and expansive kitchen with central island.

The bright and expansive kitchen with central island.

One of the large and lavishly decorated bedrooms in Hunters Lodge.

One of the large and lavishly decorated bedrooms in Hunters Lodge.

