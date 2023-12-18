Inside this extended, cost-efficient Whitby home near the sea, new on the market

This extended and energy-efficient family home in Whitby will satisfy most families' tick lists, with the beach almost on the doorstep and town facilities also within easy reach.

A bay-fronted and bright sitting room has a cosy log burning stove for cooler days and nights, while a second, 22 foot reception room also features a warming stove, and has French Doors to a west-facing terrace, providing a great facility for indoor to outdoor living.

The modern kitchen has satin-gloss cabinets with an island and plenty of space for a dining suite, and two sets of French Doors that lead outside - ideal for the summer.

A separate utility room has a door to the integral garage and there is also a handy ground floor shower room.

Four double bedrooms on the first floor include one with its own en suite bathroom, along with a luxurious family bathroom and a fifth bedroom or study.

Stairs lead up to a sizeable and versatile loft with vaulted ceiling and Velux windows, that is currently used as both a gym and a playroom.

There is private parking to the front of the garage, while to the rear of the house is an attractive lawned garden with planted borders and a range of established trees, plants and shrubs.

There are terraces with seating areas and a timber-built summer house that backs on to a former golf course, with westerly open views.

The energy-efficient property has both modern gas central heating and solar panels on the roof that provide free electricity, with quarterly payments from the grid covering annual energy costs.

​3 Love Lane, Whitby, is for sale at a price of £565,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

Call 01947 601301 for more information.

1 . ​3 Love Lane, Whitby The kitchen with dining area has a central island and French doors to outside. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . ​3 Love Lane, Whitby A sitting room with feature fireplace, stove, and French doors to outside. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . ​3 Love Lane, Whitby The spacious interior features indoor to outdoor living. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . ​3 Love Lane, Whitby A wide bay window lights up this ground floor room. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby Photo Sales