The detached and extended property has open views to the rear and is within a stroll of the beach.
Inside this extended, cost-efficient Whitby home near the sea, new on the market

This extended and energy-efficient family home in Whitby will satisfy most families' tick lists, with the beach almost on the doorstep and town facilities also within easy reach.
By Sally Burton
Published 18th Dec 2023, 13:48 GMT
A bay-fronted and bright sitting room has a cosy log burning stove for cooler days and nights, while a second, 22 foot reception room also features a warming stove, and has French Doors to a west-facing terrace, providing a great facility for indoor to outdoor living.

The modern kitchen has satin-gloss cabinets with an island and plenty of space for a dining suite, and two sets of French Doors that lead outside - ideal for the summer.

A separate utility room has a door to the integral garage and there is also a handy ground floor shower room.

Four double bedrooms on the first floor include one with its own en suite bathroom, along with a luxurious family bathroom and a fifth bedroom or study.

Stairs lead up to a sizeable and versatile loft with vaulted ceiling and Velux windows, that is currently used as both a gym and a playroom.

There is private parking to the front of the garage, while to the rear of the house is an attractive lawned garden with planted borders and a range of established trees, plants and shrubs.

There are terraces with seating areas and a timber-built summer house that backs on to a former golf course, with westerly open views.

The energy-efficient property has both modern gas central heating and solar panels on the roof that provide free electricity, with quarterly payments from the grid covering annual energy costs.

​3 Love Lane, Whitby, is for sale at a price of £565,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

Call 01947 601301 for more information.

The kitchen with dining area has a central island and French doors to outside.

The kitchen with dining area has a central island and French doors to outside. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby

A sitting room with feature fireplace, stove, and French doors to outside.

A sitting room with feature fireplace, stove, and French doors to outside. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby

The spacious interior features indoor to outdoor living.

The spacious interior features indoor to outdoor living. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby

A wide bay window lights up this ground floor room.

A wide bay window lights up this ground floor room. Photo: Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby

