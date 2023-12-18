Inside this extended, cost-efficient Whitby home near the sea, new on the market
A bay-fronted and bright sitting room has a cosy log burning stove for cooler days and nights, while a second, 22 foot reception room also features a warming stove, and has French Doors to a west-facing terrace, providing a great facility for indoor to outdoor living.
The modern kitchen has satin-gloss cabinets with an island and plenty of space for a dining suite, and two sets of French Doors that lead outside - ideal for the summer.
A separate utility room has a door to the integral garage and there is also a handy ground floor shower room.
Four double bedrooms on the first floor include one with its own en suite bathroom, along with a luxurious family bathroom and a fifth bedroom or study.
Stairs lead up to a sizeable and versatile loft with vaulted ceiling and Velux windows, that is currently used as both a gym and a playroom.
There is private parking to the front of the garage, while to the rear of the house is an attractive lawned garden with planted borders and a range of established trees, plants and shrubs.
There are terraces with seating areas and a timber-built summer house that backs on to a former golf course, with westerly open views.
The energy-efficient property has both modern gas central heating and solar panels on the roof that provide free electricity, with quarterly payments from the grid covering annual energy costs.
3 Love Lane, Whitby, is for sale at a price of £565,000, with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby.
